squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you, local Democratic Squawker for speaking up and demanding more police funding. If only it were true that 99 percent of you all felt the same way. Unfortunately, it just ain’t so my friend. The Patriot
Those who can’t understand why Albany’s downtown can’t be like Thomasville’s are seeing the effects of past bad decisions. Take away an artist’s canvas, and he has nothing to paint on. Potential for development with charm isn’t here.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, fuel prices are wreaking havoc, and there’s no end in sight. Time for Biden to tell us how good we have it.
U.S. Senate, here is a message for you: Take a Stand. From Sly and the Family Stone, “Stand, you’ve been sitting much too long. There’s a permanent crease in your right and wrong. Stand, there’s a midget standing tall And a giant beside him about to fall.” Either do the right thing or you will fall in your next election.
My grandson is allergic to health food. That should be easy to avoid. He should live a long life.
Please keep digging on the Rails to Trails mess. There is a lot more to it. It is a very nice plan that could be lucrative for the community, but the local politicians have screwed it up so badly it may never become a reality.
Everyone should read the quote of the day on the front page of today’s paper, 06/08.
Those of you claiming “Joe Biden is not my president” need to explain some things. If you’re a citizen of this country, Biden is your president. If you declare he is not, then you need to explain what country it is that you’re from. Maybe we need to deport these people.
I know SMRs are scared that their whiteness will no longer be enough to get them what they want. Even with that, the comment by the Patriot that Democrats believe in a society where African Americans are allowed to act more violent toward white people and themselves without fear of punishment is the stupidest comment I’ve ever heard (read). Signed, Yours Truly
How do you like the economy your president created with the stroke of a pen? I’m calling you out because there are thousands more like you in Dougherty County. After all, how do you explain a con artist winning the election for the chair of the Dougherty County Commission?
Lee County is going to go downhill without Rick Muggridge on the board; no one to rein in the Bowtie Bunch.
Hard to believe I once had a phone attached to a wall, and when it rang I picked it up without knowing who was calling.
DeSantis’ press secretary has to register as a foreign agent. Seems she had been representing the past president of Georgia. Emperor DaSantis’ mouthpiece was quick to dismiss the issue discovered by the DOJ but has since registered. Too bad she isn’t as quick to denounce white supremacists in control of the Florida Republican Party.
Pay attention and you will learn that Democrats can’t feel sympathy for the families that have lost loved ones recently. They have too much hatred in their hearts. Case in point, in the Democrat-run cities there is looting, killing and the Democratic leaders do nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.