“From the looks of them, they can’t find a willing father?” What an utterly disgusting thing to say about Roe v. Wade protesters. It’s the same mentality of Rep. Matt Goetz, who is under investigation for alleged sex trafficking of a minor, and Trump, who belittled the looks of one of his sexual assault accusers. Snakes, all of you.
Without the Squawkbox, we wouldn’t know how many true idiots are loose in southwest Georgia.
Sadly, Mr. Thault, those virtues that Norman Rockwell’s drawings and your series of articles espoused are no long important to most Americans. But thank you for the articles and for reminding us of how things were.
Yours Truly, you’ve done it for us again. Hilarious stuff. Accusing others of being uneducated and stupid while quoting a line from a fictional moronic college president in a nut-case movie. Not very scholarly. The Patriot
You hope when you pay property taxes there is a benefit. However, when you don’t get what is needed, it’s very disappointing. Very disconcerting, when you have to send your children to private school and pay.
The fair just may be the boost we need to break us out of this COVID-induced funk. Hooray for the Exchange Club and all the good things members do on behalf of their community.
I was at the University of Georgia in graduate school when Herschel Walker was there winning football games. He is actually a nice guy, but he is really really not bright. As a senator dealing with important complicated issues, he is going to be absolutely lost. If he actually agrees to a debate, the whole world will see.
The struggle against globalism, totalitarianism and feudalism and for freedom, self-determination, and humanity is a worldwide struggle. Globalists plan to reduce world population by 90%.
Pat-Riot: Do you know what Chairman Mao and Donald Trump have in common? They both hate America and wanted to destroy our democracy.
If you move to Iran, could that lead to a charge of biological warfare against the U.S. After all exporting such a thoughtless person could be a crime. Regardless let’s support your move and good riddance.
Trump and Trumpsters claim they’re innocence when they are accused of something but refuse to honor a subpoena or voluntarily testify about their role in a potential crime.T rump said innocent people don’t hide and take the 5th.
You paid for your stuff, and Walmart trusted you to self-checkout, so avoid that line at the exit where the person checks the order against the ticket. Just flash your ticket and walk on. You aren’t breaking any law because you know your order matches your ticket.
After seeing The Page Brothers Band Saturday, I’m looking forward to the Honey Jam at Chehaw in October. We need to support local music.
Hey there, Patriot, we know your type. You’re a control freak. People with authoritarian personality types have poor coping skills and emotional self-regulation. Therefore you seek to control other people rather than controlling yourself. Your lack of self-control and desire to control others is why you worship Trump. The Equality Man
