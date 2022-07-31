squawkbox.jpg

“From the looks of them, they can’t find a willing father?” What an utterly disgusting thing to say about Roe v. Wade protesters. It’s the same mentality of Rep. Matt Goetz, who is under investigation for alleged sex trafficking of a minor, and Trump, who belittled the looks of one of his sexual assault accusers. Snakes, all of you.

