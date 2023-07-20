squawkbox.jpg

Hey squawker, here are the facts on trauma centers: The hospital in Thomasville gave up its Level 2 designation several years ago. If Phoebe earns that certification, it would be just the second Level 2 center south of Atlanta. The only other one is in Columbus. (See the list for yourself at https://dph.georgia.gov/EMS/specialty-care-centers-cardiac-trauma-stroke.)

