squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I have more respect now for Mike Pence. Trump has shown himself to be at the epicenter of the attempt to take over the Capitol last Jan. 6.
The one thing I dislike more than politics is politicians.
It was a lot more fun being 20 in the ’70s than being 70 in the ’20s.
Simplifying a profound point for YT: In a Republic, there is no law when it’s dispensing of governance against lawlessness is based on one’s own opinion that underlying cause justifies it, whatever side you’re on or label you wear. For many violent criminal protesters, it’s not a cause, its an opportunity.
I could not agree more with the squawker who spoke of not recognizing the Y anymore. First the Boys and Girls Clubs and now the Y are nothing but babysitting services for fatherless children.
The low bar of credibility in the news business is MSNBC by a good margin, followed by the New York times, ABC, CNN and The Washington Post. They have the highest rate of retractions and “apologies to readers.” Print and retract, it’s why Musk bought Twitter to help stop the madness.
As diversity increases in America, the violence will increase. It was predicted by bonified conservative politicians and pundits back in the 1960s, and it has all come true. It’s going to get worse. You can ban guns, knives and clubs, but it won’t help. Diversity destroys nations, and we are next.
Democrats know they have nothing to run on during the mid-terms, so they have to resort to fear-mongering and lies to the people foolish enough to believe them to get their vote.
Hershel Walker has been led astray in his life. It cost him his final year of eligibility at Georgia, and from some of the claims brought to the forefront in political ads, he is still as gullible as ever.
If the Albany Commissioner does for MEAG what he helped do for local public safety, we are in for higher utility costs and higher crime rates.
The Second Amendment makes more women equal than the entire feminist movement does: 50% of new gun purchases are by women.
How in the world could someone get inside the White House gates with weapons, no matter who the president is? It’s beyond me that all this is being blamed on Trump, when really White House Security did not do its job. Period. And I’m a Democrat like Yours Truly.
It will indeed be a cold day in hell, Fletcher, before I put any stock into anything you have to say about religion. You know nothing.
Why are Democrats afraid to go through Congress to make a national law, as is the case with Roe v Wade? Roe v Wade was never constitutional.
What’s his name says that a real man doesn’t need an assault rifle. Well, he needs to get himself one because he wouldn’t make a pimple on a real man’s derriere. I don’t believe he was a police officer or Marine, because you have to be a real man to be either and he is not. He is a know-it-all keyboard pansy, just like the pin cushion.
I guess there are no poor white women in Clay, Randolph and Terrell counties. That $850 a month for two years is just for black women. Does that not sound wrong and racist?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.