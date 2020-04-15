squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To my very sweet neighbor: Bond and I noticed your handicap plate and that your paper was always at the end of your driveway. We take the liberty to relocate it to your doorstep on our morning walk. Bond, James Bond, is an Alaskan Malamute which is a northern breed, but he was raised as a Southern gentlemen, to be a good neighbor, and to always come to the aid of a lady. You are very welcome. Consider yourself a Bond girl.
With the current and future budget crisis with the USG, you save millions of dollars by consolidating some school administrations. Start by getting one HBCU president for Albany State, Fort Valley and Savannah State.
How would you Democrats like to have a democratic governor like Michigan? She issued an order that you cannot purchase non-essential items in the stores. That sure sounds like communism to me. It’s not, though, it’s democratic.
Albany Utilities, please update website about how to disconnect/connect utilities during COVID-19 pandemic since the office and drive-thru are closed. With closure, we are unable to provide documents face to face. How to handle?
This virus has done what no woman had been able to do … cancel all sports, shut down bars, and keep men at home.
The Democrats and the Chinese (COVID-19 gifters) want the U.S. economy stalled for as long as possible. Express your support for a quick, smart restart of the most powerful economy in the world.
If you only make $400 a week in construction, you’re getting ripped off. Green helpers make more than $400 a week. You need an industrial skilled trade, not working for Jim Bob from Lee County, who is a slave driver.
Vote by mail is a joke. Democrats only want that so they can stockpile illegal votes. How many vote ballots will get lost in the mail or mysteriously disappear?
This pandemic has been a disaster for the country, and I hope it’s over soon. On the bright side, we’re staying home and cooking more, washing our hands more, and spending more time with our children.
We will never get rid of COVID-19 as long as people fail to follow rules. Albany has a lot of those people, and their friends and family members are dying.
Y’all better take real good care of your wastewater plant operators or you could really have a mess. Talk about critical personnel.
Come on Carlton, think. Wonderful pictures by Ulf Kirchdorfer in today’s Herald, but why in the world didn’t you identify the species of the birds? With all the kids at home, it would have been great for them to know and maybe go outside and try to see one in their yard.
Florida Gov. DeSantis has declared that the filming of WWE in Orlando is an essential service now. I guess this means that Republicans in Florida are just as dumb as the ones in Georgia. Unqualified Republican governors have got to stop listening to Trump’s advice.
Hey, Will Geer: Why don’t you check with your little fake friend Grammer Matters. I’m sure he will gladly explain to you the correct use of quotation marks. I guess Will must think his few followers can be fooled so easily.
Three cheers to all the farmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.