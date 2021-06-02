squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yep, Billy, there are two sides to every story, but you usually are on the side of whatever gets you something ... who cares about the people you’re supposed to be representing? Dude, your days as chairman are numbered.
I’m delighted to see Yogi and Boo Boo are still stealing food from toon-phobic people. I feared the ursine pair were rugs in someone’s den. Also good to see The Noid is out of rehab and working again.
Oh, no, James Pratt, Demetrius Young and Sherrell Byrd are not racists. What people like that will never understand is that they eradicate any good they do by trying — shamefully — to use their race to get things they don’t deserve. (And, no, I’m not white.)
Welcome to Bidenville, the home of higher prices for everything you buy for the next 3 1/2 years.
Loved, loved, loved the story on Phil Facchini. I can’t wait for parts two, three, four and five of his story. (I also am a big fan of Phil’s guitar playing. The man is amazing!)
Why was the letter of support for our law enforcement personnel buried on the back page of the Herald? Was it Fletcher that buried it as the editor or the liberals who actually run things from metro Atlanta for The Herald? Shame on the Herald for burying that message. Lord knows Democrats won’t offer the same support. They hate law enforcement.
Just wondering about how fair it was that the woman chosen as the Herald’s Amazing Women of the Year, as their business was the leading sponsors of the program?
Thanks for the reminders, Carlton. There’s not a lot of good about the pandemic, but I too now regret having to get up and put on pants and go to work back at my office.
Congratulations, B.J. for your award. We always appreciate your hard work and dedication to our neighborhood. When the time comes, you can count on our support. Again, congratulations. Well-deserved.
Mr. Fletcher and Mr. Yarbrough are the smartest men in Georgia.
Hey, Masky, I think you aren’t as tight with Jesus as you think. You obviously don’t know diddly about God and Guns, do you? That’s a way of life for an enormous number of Americans, both Republican and Democrat. Trump happens to fit right in with us, unlike you and Sleepy Joe.
Hey, guess what. Trump lost the election. Just thought I’d remind you people who continue to talk about him every day as if he still mattered.
Why would Democrats want voting laws that make it easy to commit fraud if they don’t intend to cheat?
Best summary of today’s GOP was made by Ryan Cooper in The Week: “The American right is stuck in a cycle where it alienates public opinion through its strangeness, bitterness and aggressiveness and then views that very alienation as evidence of the need to become even stranger and more bitter and more aggressive.” That Masked Man
Time for Albany to get two weapons-detecting certified K-9s and take some strolls past these gangs’ hangouts. Get the illegal guns off the street.
I wish Darryl (Bubba) Wallace would get out of NASCAR racing. He has already ruined the good-ole-boy red neck sport with his stupid demands (flag and all). We don’t want or need him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.