The reason for removing anything pertaining to the Confederacy is that they hope it will remove the real reason for the Civil War, and it wasn’t about slavery. I once had an ASU professor state that it was a shame that history couldn’t be taught the way it really happened.
Trump says John Bolton’s book, which is already published but not released, is full of classified information and should not be released. Trump’s lapdog, AG Barr, is suing Bolton, claiming book proceeds plus any movie rights should go to the U.S. government. So which is it? Classified information, the release of which would harm national security, or government should benefit solely from proceeds?
So the Confederate flag had nothing to do with slavery? Why do you think the Confederacy existed, and what was the reason for the Civil War? Are you really that stupid, or do you believe people who read your squawks are the idiots? That flag represents a heritage of white supremacy, and anyone who knows Southern and American history knows that.
Squawker asks why is everyone elevating an adjudicated criminal to hero status? It’s because the president has done many criminal things and y’all keep ignoring it saying he is our hero.
Over 1 million people wants tickets for the upcoming Oklahoma Trump rally. Basement Joe Biden would be hard-pressed to sell 100 tickets to his rallies.
It would serve the people right who want to defund the police if every policeman in this country would resign. Policeman put their lives on the line every day they go to work and receive very little compensation for it. And now they are in trouble if they defend themselves.
Why don’t we all just be kind to each other? We made the news for COVID. How about we make the news for being the lovingest town? We have the power in us to be kind.
Some disturbed people are quick to holler “all lives matter” in response to Black Lives Matter. If they truly believed all lives mattered, they would be upset, too. But think of it like this: If I wish someone a happy birthday, it doesn’t mean your birthday doesn’t matter. It just means it’s not today. Signed, Yours Truly
I’m happy to dynamite your bubble: Racism is quite alive and well. According to you, witnessing the lynching of a human being because he is black is real racism. The fact that you would make such an ignorant statement is proof that same spirit that led whites to commit such heinous acts is still around in 2020. According to you, if you don’t see something, it’s not real. None of us has seen God; He is very real to those who believe in and follow Him.
So I’m in the post office and the lady ahead of me has her mask under her nose. She sneezes. Then says, “Good thing I had this mask on.” As her droplets fly all over. Well, alrighty then.
I don’t like being labeled African-American. You don’t refer to other races as Indian-American, Irish-American, etc. We are all Americans, period. When we refer to citizens of other countries, we don’t say Black French, Irish French, etc. That’s just another method to dehumanize black people. We’re all Americans with different hues.
