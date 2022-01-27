squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, no need for spin when you are a true Patriot. Everyone in my family and circle of friends is 100 percent vaccinated. Unfortunately, the same is not true for thousands of hospitalized Democrats and their kids. They refuse to get shots because of a distrust of government-run medical programs. Poor reason to die in modern times. The Patriot
Congratulations to John Williams for his appearance on Jeopardy. Just to be selected is huge. Proud of you.
It’s a shame Fox promotes a sexual predator, a con man, tax cheat, bigot and a fake Christian. Any decent human being should be able to see this and not validate it.
Why won’t the USPS answer the phone or respond to left messages? Just who is running that asylum?
Thank you for the article on prostate cancer. Men are so stubborn, I pray this will wake them up to the need for a checkup.
Wouldn’t it be great to see a coffee shop next to Shuckums ... you could call it Jiveums.
Biden loves to paint himself into a corner. By living up to his campaign promise to put a black woman on the Supreme Court, he automatically eliminated 94% of the United States population.
Consider it: We live in a broken-down world because this world is full of broken-down people. Whatever is wrong in the world is due to the wrong in us. We do not need a stimulus to get us going, we need a fix to make us good.
Those pictures of the dolphins were pretty amazing, but why don’t we have a bunch of photographs of the animals at Chehaw? Let’s celebrate our own stuff first.
Dr. Fauci sure looks guilty of fraud and deceit after his emails were revealed showing he deliberately dismissed any reports that COVID was released from the Wuhan lab. He covered up the truth and the fact that he sent American funds to the lab.
Wactionary definition: “Congressional transfinitedental entropy” — The political arena where the high degree of disorder, lack of reason and unpredictability reigns supreme, an increasing logarithmical decline into chaos and self-destruction, stemming from the incompetence, self-interest and multifaceted polarization of its members and the president.
I am fascinated with Doug Porter’s ongoing series about plantations. His knowledge on the subject makes him the perfect person to tell that story.
I see where the health department has gotten into the giving away money for a shot deal. I agree with the people who are saying no shot, no welfare or food stamps. That would definitely increase the percentages.
Demetrius Young at the Capital representing Albany? God help us. He probably asked officials up there to give him more handouts so he can continue his “lifestyle.”
Speaking of incorrect English, I have never heard the preposition “at” being misused so much, even by TV and radio personalities, who are constantly using it at the end of a sentence, which makes it a “dangling” preposition.
I was so glad Amy was beaten on “Jeopardy!” I was just tired of her know-it-all face. She definitely is one of the best ever on the show, though.
I believe baseball season starts in April.
