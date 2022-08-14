Big lie No. 1: The 2020 election was stolen from Trump, he didn’t lose. Big lie No. 2: The FBI planted evidence in its Mar-a-Lago raid. When are Americans going to think for themselves and put country above blind devotion to the biggest threat to democracy in the 21st century?
Yes, Carlton, and I remember when $9 for your fast food meal would have bought 90 pounds of chicken wings or 36 gallons of gas, et cetera. Good ole days.
Imagine if Republicans were half as outraged about school children being shot as they are about an ex-presidents home being searched. Instead of filing for impeachment of the AG, or demanding the defunding of FBI and DOJ, why don’t you crybabies send Trump some of those “hopes and prayers” you’re so fond of. The Equality Man
Wonderful story on Milan Patel. This man, and a few others in Albany, are the reason this city hasn’t collapsed under growing debt and poverty.
The Supreme Court got the byte in their mouth and are running with it.
All you whining about Trump the crook’s compound being invaded: Do you not understand that this evil man, to feed his own ego, tried to overthrow our government? How do you justify supporting such an un-American criminal?
Thanks to Biden, not even talk is cheap anymore.
Outstanding articles in the SouthView section about “Bandstand” and The King. Keep up the good work.
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! Let’s hear it all you RINOs and fake Christians.
The Democrats are going to get someone hurt or killed if they continue to harass Trump. They are digging their own grave and soon someone is going to be in that grave. I wonder what would have resulted if the FBI had raided Obama’s house. Most likely riots would have taken place across America.
Squawker, your attitude toward veterans is patently rude. And for your small mind, I remind you that U.S. Navy Carriers protect this country and her interests around the world 24/7. Navy Vet.
Hey, grocery stores, if you’re going to charge us an arm and a leg for chicken wings, at least pluck the damned chickens.
“Never send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee.” — John Donne
Biden warns Russia that if they make an all-out attack on Ukraine that America will evacuate haphazardly and leave $86 billion in weapons behind.
Regardless of where you stand politically, I’d like all squawkers to agree to one thing. That is can we all agree that to incite violence against law enforcement, particularly when they’re doing their jobs correctly, is dysfunctional? Let’s say categorically that it is wrong. And we, in this space, will refrain from doing that.
Carlton, alias Big “C,” has a problem with his mind wondering. Heck, sometimes it goes off for a walk all by itself.
President Biden said that he is “shocked and saddened” after the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. Does that mean he is going to push to pass a law banning knives?
Mr. Resident squawker, you might not be a fish, but you are only one letter removed from being a dumb bass.
All of those Republicans that hitched their wagon to Trump are all going to crash and burn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.