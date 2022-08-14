squawkbox.jpg

Big lie No. 1: The 2020 election was stolen from Trump, he didn’t lose. Big lie No. 2: The FBI planted evidence in its Mar-a-Lago raid. When are Americans going to think for themselves and put country above blind devotion to the biggest threat to democracy in the 21st century?

