...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM
CST/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper teens
to lower 20s tonight and Sunday night.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds around 5 mph will also create the
potential for wind chills in the low to mid teens at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Well, the election is over, so Warnock can go back to being his hypocrite best. Another $200 million to help HBCU students get their business started. Reminds me of his black-farmers-only bill that was found unconstitutional.
If we walk the streets of Albany, we could have trouble from those up to no good. If we drive, we will have trouble from traffic cameras.
I should be accustomed to the ignorance and hatred spewing from SMRs, but I realize they haven’t hit rock bottom. One is now claiming that President Biden has turned this country into a disaster zone and another accuses him of treason. Funny, I still haven’t seen an SMR repudiate Trump’s demand to terminate the Constitution. Signed, Yours Truly
Giving those on my “nice” list a crypto wallet for Christmas. Maybe next year I can give some crypto to keep in it.
I’ve written to this forum several times encouraging people in the community to start focusing on our local issues and quit debating elections that happened four or eight years ago. Because they felt emboldened by our indifference, local commissions are about to pi — away $170 million in taxes that will be made up by property owners. Wake up!
If former President Trump didn’t pay taxes, I’m happy for him. The FBI needs to be held accountable for their actions against him.
I have a friend who lives in Aguascalientes City, Mexico. He says the Mexican cartels want to nominate Joe Biden as employee of the year.
We’ve recovered greatly from COVID. Now it’s time to get over the malaise we fell into by working at home and using the pandemic as an excuse to half-a — do our jobs. This country is great because of its work ethic and ability to overcome diversity. Make a promise in 2023 to do your part.
Great picture of the state patrol car pinning that vehicle to the tree after the driver wrecked. I get the feeling that’s one criminal who was not going to make a daring escape. Way to go, GSP Trooper.
Lee commissioners and tax office: With such a significant amount of funds available, why would you not consider giving senior citizens relief from paying school taxes? Your population is continuously increasing with families of school-aged children. If managed correctly, giving seniors a tax break will not compromise your continued surplus.
Is anyone else tired and disgusted with all of the speculation about which schools some 17-year-old kid is going to pick to play football? Some are offered millions to play at certain schools. Think this is a little out of hand? And UGA is right in the middle of this mess.
As I read the squawks that are a part of this feature, i feel sad. Don’t you people have more important things to complain about and focus on?
Today being the second day of not receiving mail delivery, I am concerned that our once great city is in steep decline. Not only is mail not being delivered, but none is picked up. Very important, as today is Dec. 20, due date for property taxes. I think the time is near to consider the expertise of private enterprise. People that get the job done.
