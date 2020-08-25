squawkbox@albanyherald.com
This question was asked in Monday’s Squawkbox: The answer to this question is put shave cream on the lenses, rinse off and dry them. The shave cream will work on your bathroom mirror also. (Any brand of shave cream will work.) That will solve your problem.
WAP is CRAP. Support educating youth with good values, morals, self-respect and truth. Do not support or promote degrading trash.
To the RINOs and other turncoat Republicans who choose to vote for Biden instead of Trump: Keep in mind if you vote for Biden and Biden wins, you will never see another Republican president in the U.S. Trump would only last four more years; Socialism would last until the end of days.
I know that you will find it hard to believe, but in the 85 or so birth announcements in the Sunday paper, several of the parents were actually married.
The Appalachian Trail is 2,184 miles long, with almost 100 percent of it being of natural form. Have people become so soft that they need asphalt underfoot to walk? With the right engineering, a natural trail can also support handicapped needs.
Thanks to the governor’s poor leadership on wearing masks, the state of Georgia surpasses COVID-19 milestones.
We can blame the police all we want, but this Wild West mentality of young people solving all their problems with guns is the fault of poor parenting and the pervasiveness of weapons in our country.
Didn’t Trump support Collins over Loeffler when the governor was making the appointment?
Seems like every time I listen to oldies radio I nearly always hear an eternal top 40 rotation of songs I haven’t heard in 15 minutes. I’m ready to check out of Hotel California and Fly Like an Eagle or a Free Bird to get away from Life in the Fast Lane before it takes me to Stairway to Heaven again. I’m not trying to be a Joker, a smoker or a midnight toker when I say I have More Than a Feeling that others are sick of them, too. Play something different.
Nancy Pelosi will not doubt blame President Trump for the annual wildfires that are ravaging California. It’s what they do.
Hey SMRs, why do you believe everything Trump says? His own sister says “you can’t trust him.”
Biden did nothing in 47 years. Trump has done more in 47 months than Biden in 47 years. Many Americans have no idea how close they are to losing their country.
Science has come a long way. An Indian mom and a Jamaican dad can produce an African-American.
The Trail crowd are the narrowminded elite with a fatal case of entitlement. and Carlton is getting his info from YT and MM instead of knowledgeable officials like Bo, Nathan, Chad, and Sharon.
Concerned squawker: The process has not changed. Absentee ballots are for registered voters who are verified eligible to vote. You said that was OK with you. So what’s the squawk about? The change, in Dougherty County at least, is that requests for an absentee ballot are being sent automatically to all registered voters. Again, what’s the squawk? Wait, I know, Trump say “mailing bad” (even though he votes that way) so I say “mail in voting bad.”
The Albany herald ran 2 or 3 stories a day on the DNC convention, but I have seen zero stories of the RNC convention. While the DNC convention was filled with lies and gloom and doom and hatred for our country, the first night of the RNC was filled with reality truths, positive news and love for our country.
