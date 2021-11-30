squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Congratulations to the three female essay contest winners of the Albany Museum of Art’s “A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words” competition. And it’s also refreshing to see all parties wearing masks in the photo.
Joe Biden’s performance as president is comparable to a football player fumbling every time he carries the ball.
That’s right, Trump worshippers, remember, you can’t say anything good about what President Biden has done, even if it has a positive impact on the country and you individually. Nothing he does rises to the lofty heights that the previous president reached with his affairs with porn stars, mocking veterans, using profane language, and on and on and on ...
Y.T., you, and all others, are welcome to my sandwich recipe. We could not be farther apart politically, so maybe food is the answer. Some small tips: put slits about 120° apart on the baloney while grilling to keep it from “cupping,” no hot fire or you will have grilled cardboard, and as soon as it is almost done melt your provolone on the baloney. Signed, That Baloney Eatin’ but Not Slingin’ SMR
The government may be able to indict and lockup a ham sandwich, but it does seem to have limitations. It does not seem to be able to indict and lock up the worst traitor(s) to our Constitution in history.
The title of the article in Monday’s Herald greatly downplayed Alabama’s come-from-behind win over Auburn. The Tigers totally dominated the Tide until late in the 4th quarter. But Bama’s offense and defense came alive to force 4 OTs and hand Auburn a stunning defeat. Next week’s game versus Georgia should be great.
Drug addiction is a big problem, but addiction to government money affects many more. How many lives have been ruined by the politicians’ lust for power?
Roll ... no ... wait ... let’s see ... hmmm ... tumble Tide? You don’t deserve to be there, but Saturday you’ll be the victims of payback by a hungry pack of Dawgs.
The judge ruled the Ghislaine Maxwell case details too graphic for the public? Heck, the public should be demanding full disclosure. Especially all the names of those that visited the island or flew on the plane. Prosecute them all.
I encourage Trumpsters not to get vaccinated. We need to thin out the less-than-stellar gene pool in this country.
Another attack on a candidate because of a “nickname,” which was given as a child. Perhaps your message is that he should give up that which his community knows him by? Hopefully, if he is elected, he will not forget why those who know him and believe he will serve the community cast their ballot his way. And why have there not been attacks on a candidate name like B.J. in these crazy times?
What you blind liberals fail to see is that our true president is just sitting back, biding his time, waiting for the day that he will be returned to his rightful place of power. Those of us who have remained loyal to him will receive our reward when he once again becomes ruler of all.
You followers of Lyin’ Joe need to find out the truth. Y’all need to watch Fox News to get the unbiased story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.