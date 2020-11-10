squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you, veterans, for all your sacrifices on behalf of our country. Please, let’s not forget that sacrifice and how much we owe these men and women.
SMRs, if Georgia was not the best state in the country to start a business, there would not be so many Democrats here to work and vote.
Kamala Harris says voters have protected the integrity of our democracy. There is no integrity when you have to cheat and commit voter fraud to win. That is what third-world countries do, not the United States.
Brace yourselves, folks. The Republican Party is going to suddenly be concerned about the national debt again. That Masked Man
Today Biden was seen placing a sign outside the White House. It read: For Sale. Contact Hunter.
I find it sadly hilarious when some Republican squawkers say Joe Biden and Democrats are liars. Their king left a trail of lies during his four years in office that will be impossible to top. Why don’t we give the new president at least a day or two in office before we determine if he is a liar? We know for a fact Trump was ... which is why he’s out of a job.
Lord, help us.
Georgia blue. Oh happy day! It is so glorious that I, Yours Truly, now reside in a blue state. I am so glad that me, and people like me, have moved to Georgia and helped turn it from red to blue. I told you before that the Squawkbox is no longer yours; now the state of Georgia isn’t yours. Maybe you should try Alabama or Mississippi. You can dream of a white Christmas but you’ll spend it in a blue Georgia. Signed Yours Truly
All you who don’t believe the election was fair — after hearing the whiney soon-to-be ex-president say so, so it must be true — need to pitch in to help fund his challenges. He needs your help!
Any truth to the rumor that Corn Pop will be Biden’s Secretary of Defense? Other assorted cast of clowns to follow, I’m sure.
Don’t know what happened to the University of Georgia football team, but they certainly have fallen apart. We can write this season off. ... Guess that’s par for the course in 2020.
Donald Trump, like the whining spoiled brat he is, can’t accept that he lost an election, so he started yelling “Cheat.” And, of course, his followers repeated what he said like the good little parrots they are. How anyone can put their faith in this man is beyond me.
It has fascinated me, looking at the entire U.S. map showing each county in the country and how that county voted. In many cases, almost entire states, hundreds of square miles, are red, while a little section of the state in one or two counties is blue, and the state goes Democrat. The masses in the cities outvote the rest of the state. And in almost every case, these masses are the free-stuff crowd.
Congrats to the new business owners in town. It’s good to see entrepreneurs willing to take a chance in our current pandemic-slowed economy. My best to you all.
This ain’t over. Our ruler is not going to leave office; we have his back. That election was bogus, and there’s no way the great one lost a fair election to a Democrat like Biden. You wait and see what’s going to happen.
