Sorry, Fletcher, the people who blindly follow one political party or the other or who have hatred in their hearts for other races or people different from them are not going to see their hypocrisy. They just keep making contradictory statements while pointing fingers at others.
To the lady who wants the vaccine: Call Phoebe, (229) 312-1919. You should be able to get an appointment quickly. May God bless you.
When will the city put sidewalks on Dawson Road? we pay enough taxes on this side of town to pay for it.
Squawker, I don’t know where you get your information about voters not having to show an ID to vote. I’m a long-time poll worker, and everyone that came to vote at the precinct I worked at showed an ID. If not, they could not vote.
Rep. Greene does a great job keeping south Georgia informed on changes in the General Assembly. It is sad the other lawmakers don’t.
If Kayleigh McEnany, a former spokeswoman for Donnie T, goes to Fox News, she will fit right in with the others who are experts at lying with a straight face.
You think those people sitting on the porch waiting for monthly checks have enough pride to worry about someone calling them a hypocrite?
“You can’t get rich in politics unless you’re a crook.” Harry S. Truman
True the Vote’s purpose was to find reasons to claim voter fraud in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states Trump that he thought he would win. Also to back up his lie of winning the election. True the Vote didn’t challenge USPS lists and voter rolls in all states. They used Trump surrogates to promote wide-spread voter fraud, even after state officials certified the election.
What if one repeatedly writes insulting labels in a squawk like SMR but about Democrats? LVD (Lying Vindictive Democrats) for example. Would Carlton print them?
California has lost billions of dollars due to unemployment scams. Now the officials want to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to change the names of public schools. This is the mindset of the far left radical government.
Terrorist group Antifa attacked the Federal ICE facility in Portland. Police drove them away with flash grenades and tear gas. They are disposable and they got disposed of. The election is over, and they are no longer needed by Democrats. Prior to the election they were “useful idiots” a term coined by Communist Vladimir Lenin.
Biden signed an executive action stating that a mask will be required on all federal lands. After this order, he is seen at the Lincoln Memorial not wearing one. This is another example of the liberals policing others while doing as they please.
The same people who claim Biden is leading us toward socialism and communism — and whatever other ism Rush and Hannity talk about — were willing to accept Trump as a dictator. They don’t understand their own hypocrisy.
Have you ever been shopping and hear a small child screaming constantly and the adult with that child pays no attention? It is not the child’s fault because that is how it lives and acts at home. No adult supervision.
