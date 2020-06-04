squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker: For your information, the president has no choice when the Secret Service tells him to go to the underground bunker. It is not his decision to make, the secret service does it.
When a well-respected man gets fired for saying “All lives matter,” you know that America has lost its mind. At what point are the “Thought Police” gonna stop getting offended by totally innocuous statements?
Just how many of the almost 700,000 sworn police officers are racist? How many are black? In a population this large, there have got to be a few bad apples, just from statistical plausibility. So these protesters want us to condemn them all for the actions of the few. Come on, take a reality check, will you?
If you want to see a sample of the ballot before you vote, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov. Wish this was in the newspaper when early voting started.
Isn’t it ironic that these rioters and protesters are allegedly protesting a black man getting murdered, yet they murder a black man trying to help his friend protect his business? Where is the outrage for that?
Cuomo and his radical politics were the perfect storm to enable organized criminal to come into NYC and loot the high-end stores. The police force was weakened due to constraints from the mayor, and the criminals who were arrested were immediately set free. Cuomo continues to blame everyone but himself for this disaster.
Like so many people in power, Trump is a coward full of chest-thumping bluster, a small man pretending to be a big man. He is an awful combination of meanness, arrogance and stupidity. God help us if he is re-elected.
If Trump is so upset about looting, where was he when the Republican party looted the U.S. treasury to the tune of $1.5 trillion for the most wealthy people in this nation?
I agree with other readers: There are too many right-wing conservative editorials in our newspaper, beginning with the crybaby Michael Reagan whose only claim is that he was adopted by former President Reagan. That doesn’t give someone credibility. Let’s bring back the editorials of Eugene Robinson; he is excellent, and it would present a more balanced presentation in our newspaper for our community.
Everyone I know is deeply grieved by the tragic death of Mr. Floyd. Learning that Minneapolis police had used the knee method of restraining numerous times emphasizes the need for continual education for police.
There have to be other creditable intelligent conservative writers for The Herald to choose from than that whiny Micheal Reagan.
If you pay attention, you will learn that governors are better qualified to handle pandemics than New York slum lords.
It took Trump two months to issue an order for any PPE supplies for health care workers and hospitals. It took him 24 hours to issue an executive order against Twitter because it flagged him. Trump was given power to protect the country and its people. He only uses his power for himself.
Trump doesn’t have a clue. He thinks his “law and order” blather will score him enough points for re-election. He’s talking only to his base, not the entire nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.