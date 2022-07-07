squawkbox@albanyherald.com
We need to remember the tragedy of little Nigel Brown every year. It’s a pain that should not ever heal, and the animals who are responsible should be brought to justice.
How in the world can a man of God get away with calling anyone a Punk Ass Fag$$$, let alone a city commissioner? This doesn’t need to be swept under the rug. Heard needs to go ASAP.
Is the Albany Housing Authority director telling us that his maintenance crew is too incompetent to put a blue tarp over a leaking roof until permanent repairs can be made?
HONK if you would be supportive of Chris Cohilas running a write-in campaign against Lorenzo Heard.
With what has come out about Hershel Walker’s ethics, honesty, integrity and criminality so far, I can’t wait to see what they will bring out in September. You know they are saving the nasty stuff until then.
Took cardboard to Meredtyth Drive recycling point. Without asking how much I had, attendant said they had too much and wouldn’t take it, go to Civic Center. My last recycling trip.
Now that Rock 105 is off the air, we get to go back to listening to the same 30 or 40 songs on our “Classic Rock” station or listening to the Madonna channel. No thanks. I’ll play my albums and CDs.
All dogs are therapy dogs. The majority of them are just freelancing.
To any Trumpster: If your guy and his minions did nothing wrong about Jan. 6, why are they refusing to tell their side instead of hiding behind phony excuses? Please be honest and respond.
SMRs, if you sent money to Trump’s Defense Fund you were scammed.
If you are waiting for a celebrity to tell you who to vote for, you are a bigger moron than they are.
Stacey Abrams is the most dangerous candidate for governor Georgia has ever seen. She is pictured burning the state flag in 1992. She endorsed the baseball All-Star game being moved out of Atlanta. She was on CNN saying she was for defunding the police. She says Georgia is the worst state to live in. How in hell does she think she should be governor?
Poor people have been voting Democrat for 50 years, and they’re still broke.
Cattle crossing Means go slow. That old bull is some cow’s beau ... Burma Shave
Why in God’s name do we have over 40,000 Veterans that are homeless? Totally wrong.
They need to have a June 16 committee hearing for Stephen Colbert and his staff, assisted by Adam Schiff, who performed an insurrection as they broke into the Capitol building. This is a danger to our democracy. This is as bad as Watergate and the scariest thing since 911.
Thank goodness Georgia is a blue state because we get more infrastructure money than the red states.
The 14-year-old girl that wants to be identified as transgender that caused such an uproar at a church camp just wants attention; so does her mother. Between 0.5 and 0.7% of America is transgender. They seem to cause a lot of trouble to the other 99%. So sorry this caused so much trouble for a church and a church camp for other young girls.
American voters’ biggest concern and top priority is inflation. The Democratic top priority is Jan 6th.
