squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I wish someone could explain to me how a very small group of people with their own agendas could keep an entity that OWNS a structure from doing what it wants with that structure, especially if it’s going to help the community immensely. Insane.
Instead of Sen. Lindsay Graham saying he was not trying to interfere in Georgia’s elections through his attorneys as they try to quash his subpoena, maybe he should man up and testify under oath.
With all politicians considered liars, I guess Herschel will fit right in.
Mr. Cohilas, would you consider being a write-in candidate for the Dougherty County Commission chairmanship? Unfortunately for Dougherty County, the worst candidate won. If Heard is chairman, then the people of our county will suffer.
If a political candidate offers state refunds, credits and salary raises if elected, and voters have a reasonable basis to believe that to be true, how does that candidate avoid Georgia Election Code 21-2-570 felony implications of offering bribes for voting?
The U.S. economy did create 372,000 net, new payroll jobs during June 2022. Dig deeper in the report, and it suggested the economy actually shed jobs last month and the number of people not actively looking for work actually increased. How now brown cow? Confusing to say the least.
I have not seen any passages in the Bible that promotes “men” of God to run and hold political office. I also don’t see any passages that say that they cannot. Perhaps you can share what version you are referencing.
The staff at the Albany YMCA is fantastic. The Y is a hidden Albany jewel.
Historical Preservation Commission’s agenda for July 12: New business was not addressed. It dealt with Chair Bryant Harden’s last meeting and the upcoming term expirations for HPC commissioners.
The golf professionals who moved to the LIV Tour did so for the money and time. Golf is their business. They support families, caddies and their future from this business. They also now have more time to spend with wives and children than ever before. Its the PGA leadership with personal problems. The Patriot
If you’re watching CNN for news, then your IQ is that of a broomstick.
If you have complaints with the horrible USPS service, visit Sandford Bishop’s local office. It’s part of his job.
The squawker who thinks Heard “will deliver us as he promised” seems to ascribe to a human being what is only true of God. What do we need to be delivered from? It’s not wicked to speak the truth. Heard is simply an under-shepherd at best. And a very flawed one at that.
If you can eat today, thank a farmer. If it’s on your table, thank a trucker. If you eat in peace, thank a veteran. If you can’t afford to eat, thank Joe Biden and the idiots like Yours Truly that voted for him.
Read with interest the guy from the Historical Society wants to add an extra 40 million of someone else’s money to fix an old school. If it’s so historic, where are you with your own money? Now someone wants to do a great thing for the community, and you show up. Showboating nobody.
