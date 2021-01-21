squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Commissioner Young exposed his racism by his denigrating of Commissioner Fletcher trying to purge the voter rolls. This should have been done by the people in charge of the list. All Commissioner Fletcher was trying to do was clear off people who no longer live in the state. How is that suppressing black voters? It just removes people who should not be voting in our elections.
What an eloquent and right-for-the-times inauguration and speech by our new president. Thank God the four-year nightmare we’ve endured is over.
Well, I heard many words of unity, but words are cheap. Only time will tell, and there are 74 million people looking for proof during his time in office. I believe it won’t take long to see how he and his troop of Democrats begin to either ruin this country or become true to his term. Time will tell.
This country will never have a fair election again, and America will never be great again.
The NAACP should be defunded and lose its nonprofit status . It produces nothing but racial hatred . Now they go after B.J. Fletcher, a true patriot and a successful Albany businesswoman. B.J. should move her businesses to Lee County. Albany Is dead for new businesses.
The Republican Party has been severely wounded by the events since the general election and is split in what direction to take. They cannot move forward with Trump and cannot move forward without him.
Our country, our democracy, our republic is stronger than Trump and his cult members. God bless America.
NAACP “complaint” against B.J. Fletcher shows Albany for what it is, a hopelessly racially divided city going nowhere fast. If there isn’t a problem, just make one up and let it fly. Really sick.
Joe Biden is only one day as president and already is the worst president in American history.
B.J. Fletcher is the best commissioner Albany has ever had, representing all people, black and white. For The Albany Herald to print that NAACP condemnation of her (on top of the front page no less) continues to show the Herald causing an unwarranted riff in our community. Thank you, B.J., for all you do for Albany.
Do you speak Spanish? If you don’t, you may want to learn. The next wave of immigrants, which may be thousands, only speak Spanish. They will be welcomed with open arms by the entire Biden administration. Habla Espanol?
Now that he’s been pardoned, Steve Bannon will not have to pay back the money he stole, but I really don’t care. Give me the contact info for those fools who contributed to his scheme. I’ve got some beachfront property in Baker County I’ll sell them cheap. That Masked Man
Well said, Congressman Bishop, my sentiments exactly. The idea of not impeaching Donald Trump because it would divide the country is ludicrous. We are already divided, and it’s because of his actions alone. The impeachment process is to prevent this man from ever holding public office again.
Condemn statutory right and, in legitimate circumstance, electoral responsibility? Preposterously offensive. Why give such agenda-based nonsense any attention at all, let alone editorial priority?
