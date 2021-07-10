squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Wait a minute. Senate Bill 202 calls for state-appointed Republican election officials to take over local Election Boards to change potential votes in their favor. There is no election integrity.
“They need to enforce the law more.” “They,” a life-risking policeperson, who you do not want, underpay, protest against, and term racist, you demand they be more prest, to chase “them” hoodlums and speeders, a statistic probably of having drugs, a gun, that will flee and shoot? Got it!
Will Lee County voters now finally see that the trio of Lee County commissioners who are in lock-step are egotistical, self-serving bureaucrats who care only for themselves. Vote them out.
Although it was the same old non-answer, at least the Herald did ask about the Municipal Court theft. My question is why is it taking so long to get an answer? Somebody stole money. They shouldn’t just be fired, they should be in jail.
The Delta Variant is just another fear-mongering tool by the Biden administration to scare everybody so they can impose more lockdowns. The number of COVID patients dropping is due to the vaccines, in which Joe Biden had nothing to do. Donald Trump deserves full credit for the vaccines.
Will someone tell me again why school zones are operating in July?
This group that has done nothing but get unwitting nonprofits to give them free stuff to give to the people who won’t work now wants $3.5 million? That anyone in city government would give them the time of day is ludicrous. It’s about time we got rid of these phony nonprofits and used our funding to help everyone, not the do-nothings.
Let’s put all this Mike Sistrunk mess behind us. He whined, he got his money, now let’s move on. There are a lot more important things going on.
Two enemies of the people are criminals and the government, so let us tie down the second with the chains of the Constitution so the second will not become a legalized version of the first. Sorry, TJ, that failed to happen.
The GOP under Trump’s influence has essentially embraced neo-fascism. This will help the Democrats to take over the government for the next 40 years
So now the SMRs are in an uproar because Gwen Berry turned her back on the flag. I guarantee you that most people “upset” about Berry are the same ones who refused to wear a mask. They can exercise their “right,” but send Berry to another country for exercising hers? Not only are they racist, they’re also hypocrites. Signed, Yours Truly
It’s pretty obvious Yours Truly is a damned fool, but is it possible he is also an Awbarn fan?
The Democrats want to debate gun control. They forget that debate was settled in 1791 with the bill of rights.
I thank God every day that Trump isn’t still president. So to speculate about what he would do is pointless. Do you who are so outraged at the young African American athlete‘s “disrespecting the flag” feel the same way about the horde of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol, police and democracy six months ago?
Can we recall three commissioners in Lee County? The terrible trio needs to go.
