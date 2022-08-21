squawkbox@albanyherald.com
At last, some common sense prevails. Thank you, Albany city commissioners, for staying on top of the Phoebe/Historic Preservation Commission issue. Finally we’ll see some real development in the community.
I think the statement was directed at your move to disqualify votes in the past election, BJ. You tried to execute the Trump Green Bay Sweep here in Albany. It did not work, and for your troubles you were voted out of office. Now you are trying the new Republican approach: become poll workers and try to suppress the vote from the inside.
Thank you to the Commission, Mayor Dorough and our City Attorney Nathan Davis for getting the job done. Its refreshing to see our officials move quickly and efficiently when the situation calls for action. The Patriot
B.J., I am 100% with you. I’m sure the coward that squawked that dribble will not give his name. My name John Ellenburg, and I’m damn proud of Ms. Fletcher.
You don’t have to play coy, Commissioner Warbington, we know who the “hack” is who has been harassing you online. It’s the area’s super troll ... someone who considers himself a “public figure” but who is nothing more than a gutless wannabe.
If voters have become so dependent on the state and others to take care of their every need like bringing water to them in a voting line, I suggest you just stay home. Problem solved.
Tell him, B.J.!
Now that the Albany Mall is no longer viable, can we please remove the concrete dividers? A continuation of the center turn lane like the rest of Dawson Road makes more sense. Making U-turns around these useless concrete monuments to stupidity is dangerous.
Senator Warnock is a product of the system. He fought his way out and now is in a position to help America. Instead, he votes for give-away programs supporting inflation and corporate freeloading off the taxpayers. Warnock is partially responsible for putting the next three generations deep in debt. Do we want him to continue to be in office?
If there ever was a doubt in anyone’s mind, it should be clear to this entire community that Scott Steiner was the perfect person to replace Joel Wernick as president and CEO of Phoebe.
These Squawkers on this platform are in over their heads. They’re only impressing themselves.
America’s Founding Fathers fought the Revolutionary War over infractions far less egregious than those the American people have been willing to tolerate by America’s increasingly tyrannical federal government.
A couple of weeks to go before football season starts. Can the Georgia Bulldogs defend their national title or will they choke?
Ms. Abrams ... after defunding the police, why not defund teachers, health care workers, and the military? Is that your plan to make Georgia a better place to live? Oh yeah ... why not defund politicians, too? Even better ... just go back home.
Squawker, it looks like you somehow shut “Sister Ruby” up. Good. What a dismal person.
Pat Riot, another thing in this community that is idiotic, shameful and embarrassing is you.
