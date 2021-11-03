sqawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yes, we are paying attention. Jalen Johnson won Ward II with financial support from business folks out of Lee County. Follow the money and the philosophy. The new Trumpism fashioned after the Citizens Council of the Old South. Regardless of the shell, the inside is the same. “Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.” Got his silver, now it’s time to pay the pipers.
How very sad to learn our best ever commissioner, B.J. Fletcher, was voted out. Ward III apparently only cares about race, not a commissioner getting things done for all of Albany.
The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions!
Please allow me to add my accolades to the squawk about the South Slappey Dollar General staff. They make sure your shopping experience is memorable. Great work and thanks to Tyanda, Ralph and Will. You are the best.
So sad that smaller counties in the region are reaping the benefits of the Albany City Commission’s spinelessness and lack of foresight. Way to look out for your residents, Lee County Commission.
If Dems win, that state deserves every thing bad that happens to it. They deserve the worst. Not knowing is no excuse. Lord forgive us.
Progressive relates to politicians the same as cow relates to pies.
The government is ruining our country; please God make it stop, amen
Everyone around here is talking about the Virginia election as if it matters in any way to the people of southwest Georgia. When you play partisan politics, what happens thousands of miles away matters. When you care about the things that impact you, your voice actually has an impact.
Why is Phoebe going to no longer honor Humana Medicare plans?
Every day is Halloween for Trumpsters; their politicians are always scaring them with a made-up boogeyman. What a way to live.
So we have another liberal yo-yo claiming to be from Atlanta and decrying our laws that have been working for Georgia for over a decade now, in Nicole Horn. I highly doubt she is from Atlanta; instead she “stays there,” more likely a glorious place she and others like her voted to destroy and move from like California or New York. Nicole, honey, please keeps your liberal thoughts to yourself.
Yep ... free is the new “F” word.
I commented about the vigilantes and IRS not because I’m a fanatic but because I believe we should be aware of all that is going on. Thought maybe you could bring another perspective to it. I know the bill for the IRS has not gone through yet, but I talked to a bank official and they have received info about it that they have been told to read. Wondering where we’re heading.
As your column illustrates, Fletcher, politicians who owe favors are ineffective politicians.
The traffic lights, specifically red, stay on way too long. Especially at Dawson and Point North.
The Democrats can never win a truthful and valid argument. The only tool and weapon they use against Republicans is racism and white supremacy, which itself is a lie. The true racism lies within the accuser. To identify the real racist, they just need to locate the nearest mirror.
