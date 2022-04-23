squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Wow! Morgan Wright, you are certainly one impressive young man. Your essay was outstanding; hard to believe it came from one so young. I predict great things for you. Keep turning out these high-caliber students, Mr. Beck and St. Teresa’s.
The City Commission presented these cameras to the public as if they were only going to operate during school hours and now we find out they’re on all day. The City Commission is lying to us.
Mr. Morgan, yes, you can change the world. Your story brought tears and considerable pride that you have learned how to live a life that is pleasing to the Lord Jesus. I see that you are a computer guru, but I pray that you consider a career that includes journalism because your writing skills put the reader right there with you. I know that you changed the homeless man’s life with just your kindness and your prayers. Thanks to you and the parents that raised you.
Want to avoid getting ticketed by a red speed camera? Pay attention to your surroundings and slow down when you are supposed to.
I sure do like “Pretty Polly” by Ralph Stanley and Patty Loveless. God bless the Appalachians and bluegrass. That video would send old YT screaming into the night. I like that thought, too.
Great album, Evan Barber.
Squawker, I looked up “arms” in the dictionary as you suggested. It said something about limbs attached to the trunk of humans’ bodies with hands at the end. I don’t get your point.
Pattern of fires striking food facilities across the USA suggests arson teams are burning down America’s food production infrastructure.
Banks have paid virtuously nothing on saving accounts in interest for years now, 0.05% was common. Now, with interest rates going back up daily, it is about time for banks to start paying higher interest rates to their customers. They have been using our money for years without paying us. Interest rates on homes went to 5½% today
Hey, Googlehead, we have inflation in this country because of Biden shutting down our oil and gas reserves.
As federal debt-financed amphitheaters fill with weeds, homeless, addicts and illegals; springs filled with tears from the drought of reason, with naked hands our children will dig deep the fecal pot of golf course portable toilets for the country we pi--d away.
Patriot. You want pertinent views on Albany politics? How about speed trap cameras? They insult our intelligence by claiming it is about safety, yet hand out over 4,000 tickets a month. School zones are supposed to be when children are entering or leaving school. The one on Whispering Pines gives tickets all day. Pertinent enough? Signed, Yours Truly
12 million for Radium, 12 million for the bus station and 8 million to move the art museum. We’re spending money like drunken sailors for things that provide zero return.
St. Teresa’s School student Morgan Wright wrote an exceptional and an exceptionally touching essay about his encounter with the homeless man. I’m sure he’s just as smart with his computer stuff, but I hope he continues to write. He certainly has talent.
