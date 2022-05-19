squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank goodness the voters in N.C. ended the Dumpster fire that was Madison Cawthorn. Let’s hope that Georgia voters will follow suit. We need a Senator or Congressman who will defend the Constitution and put the needs of the state and nation ahead of his/her devotion to Trump.
Thank you so much for restoring the bold print on the obituaries. I am glad you felt like it was the right thing to do.
I disagree with the squawker criticizing Sen. Warnock for supporting Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices. Prescription, medical and hospital charges are through the roof and ordinary citizens need some relief.
I believe if I stop reading editorials in the newspaper and stop watching fake news on television that my blood pressure would go way down.
BLM turns out to be a huge scam which should be thoroughly investigated for fraud. Like the Clinton Foundation, BLM collected millions by promising to use the money to help social causes. They used the money to buy expensive real estate and live the high life.
I read that one of the candidates is having his signs stolen in Albany. Is Roger Marietta working for his opponents?
Some Harry James folks have been riding early and putting Harry’s political signs in everyone’s yards in the northwest and nobody has asked for them. Not a good way to get votes.
Get ready SMRs, Kemp will defeat Perdue in a “Reagan landslide” in the primary, and Trump will enable Miss Abrams to become the first woman governor in Georgia.
Really enjoyed Doug Porter’s census story. Who knew that information wasn’t released for 72 years?
Great column, T Gamble about living life on social media. I have about 30 Facebook friends because I don’t care if you are eating tacos at El Jeffe’s in Pascagoula. I also don’t practice religion on FB, and I don’t want to see cute pictures of you and your child at the zoo. Might be hard for you to believe but everything in your life is not that interesting.
This election, like all others, will be “the most important of our lifetime” only for the politicians who are trying to get elected so they can get on that gravy train. Please vote carefully and vote for character, not endorsements, color or party.
Governor Kemp is giving state retirees the first cost of living raise we’ve had in 14 years, a whole 1 1/2%. Gee, what should I do with mine, buy one gallon of gas or a dozen eggs? Thanks a lot Gov.
I am on the do not call list. Since the first of the year, I have probably gotten 10 actual phone calls relevant to me. Checking the blocker, I have blocked 400 calls. Then there is probably an equal number that went to the answering machine. I wonder why I even have a landline if ATT can’t control all this spam.
Some of the best fiction writers working today are the people who write the copy for these ridiculous political ads. The lies that come out of these candidates’ mouths are some whoppers.
Republicans in Congress are voting against military aid for Ukraine. Can you Trumpsters tell us why? You attacked Biden for being too slow to give aid. Hypocrites.
