With this talk of civil war, who am I supposed to shoot? 95% of Albany folks can get along with just a little respect. It’s all these politicians and activists that are keeping us apart.
To the squawker who wants to run his car on whole milk: Have you bought a carton of milk lately? It costs more than a gallon of gas. You might want to shift to water.
You people are just haters. Herschel has long been an advocate for ending all abortions. Well, since about 2009.
Isn’t it interesting that Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock ads are paid for by the candidates or their campaign committees? All of the ads for Herschel and most of the ads for Kemp seem to be funded by out of state committees without names.
We’d had best not address the teacher shortage by lowering the standards. In the long run, it would cost us a lost generation. Raise the pay, and dump the administrative BS back on the administrators where it belongs. Make the job once more attractive employment with high standards.
Hey Kool-Aid crowd and Herschel: Before someone can attack your character, you have to have it.
If Lorenzo Heard accepts money from the government after he becomes county commission chairman, he will be breaking the law. It would be in the county’s best interest to investigate this before he assumes office, or it will find itself in the middle of a federal fraud case.
It looks like instead of singing “Give Hershel Walker the ball” we should have been singing “Give Hershel Walker a condom.”
I have to wonder, what were they thinking when they recruited Hershel to run for office?
Pat-Riot better be careful calling anybody lazy bones. He’s never done anything meaningful in his entire life. He claims to have been in the military, but he just drew his pay. He certainly isn’t smart enough to make investments if he did have the means to do so. He’s just a delusional keyboard warrior, running his big mouth, living off the taxpayers.
Take Gerald Greene’s experience and his work on behalf of the people of southwest Georgia, and you see how ridiculous it is for anyone to vote for a scandal-ridden never-was like John Hayes. He’s counting on race to be the only factor ... because that’s all he can rely on.
The hypocrites of big media are having a very well-deserved meltdown now that Elon Musk is closing his Twitter deal. Maybe during this election the info war against conservatives won’t be so one-sided. The Patriot
There are 31,000 climatologists and meteorologists who are climate-change skeptics. They are qualified. Gore, Nye and the myriad highly-educated idiots that make up the left are not.
The message was how unqualified Herschel Walker is as a candidate. But since you want to throw out names, let me try. Biden, Harris and Abrams are each vastly superior to Trump, Kemp, MTG, Cruz, Hawley, Ron Johnson, Biggs, Gosar, Massey, etc. Your deflecting is another reason Democrats are better than Republicans. To you, I’m Superior Man.
To those of you — like me — who gave up on the Braves when they were 10 1/2 games out of first, we’re happily eating our words.
