In last night’s 1946 movie, a judge rendered, “There are no bad boys, only bad situations.” Today, the murders, robberies, home invasions, car jackings, assaults, as in 1946, are the product of situation, circumstance, pandemic and opportunity. There are “no bad boys” to which law is required, there are only their victims, the dead, the wounded, the ruined.
The Civic Center needs to fix their marquee. On one side there are just a few letters. How do they expect people to know what’s coming up?
Hey, Fletcher, don’t blame the politicians for taking people’s money. If the people are stupid enough to give it, it’s on them.
Isn’t it about time for “Jesus Christ Superstar” to make a return appearance?
Mr. Carlton, start looking for a sunflower plant sitting on the steps of the Government Building. Deep Throat will be waiting for you in the downtown parking garage at midnight. Remember, follow the money.
Perhaps it can be explained to taxpayers how Sanford Bishop can direct to a not-for-profit, part of whose major activity appears to be travel and grant writing, USDA Value Added Producer Grants intended to promote agriculture research.
It is more blessed to graciously receive than to give, which we do not do. We grab at the bounty given by our mother Earth.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is warning us of Nancy Pelosi’s “gazpacho police.” I guess there is now a conspiracy to make us all eat cold soup. Just say no to the Democrats’ gazpacho tactics. That Vaccinated Man
Black Lives Matter is not progress — merely continuing to focus on people as victims, and so they see themselves.
Thank you, Caveman, for those kind words and, of course, for clearly identifying yourself as the one described previously. Let us hear some thoughtful discourse from you regarding Albany and our great nation. Maybe we can drop the caveman label. The Patriot
To the city manager, assistant city manager, or whomever is in charge: What is happening to the Recreation and Parks Department? The lady that is the superintendent, that was the worst investment the city made for that department. Something must be done.
The city has lots to hide; that’s why they keep their people from talking to the media. Let the truth come out.
Because someone is vulnerable doesn’t mean you must take advantage of them.
Raphael Warnock says he is working for the people of Georgia. Is he? Only 16% of his campaign contributions come from Georgia. The other 84% come from donors from out of state, particularly California and New York.
Fox News has over 90 percent of its employees that are vaccinated, yet they continue to tell the folks in the “Fly-Over States” that the vaccine is bad. SMRs can’t spin the hypocrisy.
It is possible to believe in God without a belief in organized religion.
Kool Aid, not Kool Ade. You would think that after seeing it for some many years, buying it with your welfare card, you would know how to spell it. Come to my neighborhood, I’ll introduce you to the teenage gang-bangers with guns, Mr. White Communistic Liberal.
