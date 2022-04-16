squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, if Trump came to the Civic Center, there would be nothing newsworthy about it. It would be the same old tiresome rehashing of his ego-driven grievances and lies and whining about how the 2020 election was “stolen” from him through unproven corruption and fraud.
“Like to be lied to all the time” and “like being told what to do with no freedom”? You RINOs don’t ever get to use those phrases to describe Democrats. You enabled Liar-in-Chief Trump his entire presidency. And you are still doing it after his epic loss to Biden. If you don’t know, you better ask somebody.
Let’s call the new speed initiative what it is: speed traps, You cannot justify it by calling it a school zone initiative when the cameras around school zones are set for before, during and after school.
I agree wholeheartily with my fellow squawker; the city/state/federal government is spending nearly $12 million on a totally unneeded transit center, and we can’t even get near enough drivers. Shows exactly how incompetent our so call leaders really are.
No matter how much we want to pretend otherwise, COVID has not “gone away.” It’s still ravaging parts of the world, and that means it will continue to work its way back around to us.
God help our little children.
Why Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. Senator: He played football and he is a friend of Trump. Boy, you people are so gullible. At least, though, we’ll have someone in Washington that we can all say we’re smarter than.
Looking at the increased price of eggs in a local grocery store, a woman wryly remarked she might have to start laying her own.
Let’s say your best friend, who has your complete trust, comes into your house while you’re gone and cleans you out. Are you going to name your next kid after this jerk? That’s what we’ve done by “honoring” Civil War traitors who fought their brothers over the “right” to keep slaves and not have to work for a living.
Mr. City Manager, I hope it’s not politics with you on the hiring process at Recreation and Parks. Change is definitely needed from what they currently have.
To the person who said Herschel Walker had “common sense” ... why, because he was big, fast and could carry a football or because your dictator said he should be a senator?
Someone squawked about same-sex marriage. Please, somewhere else, cast that fishing rod. Hopefully, anyone who opposes two men and/or two women marrying didn’t read that squawk and start again defining men and/or women by their sexuality.
Rewriting history is when woke lefty liberals rename schools and bases to suit their version of history. Ridiculous, childish and dangerous, as history itself will prove. It’s most certainly a huge waste of time, effort and money better spent on many more needy causes. The Patriot
I joined the rest of the city by getting one of those hidden camera tickets today. I have to pay $80, even though the time stamp on their ticket says I was riding by one of those speed traps when my car was in the garage being serviced. Of course, you can’t argue with this amazing technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.