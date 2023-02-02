It’s comical when a Confederate-flag-waving Republican accuses a Democrat of racism. They use a tragedy like the death of Tyre Nichols to level false accusations, which prevents them from making a valid point like the unfairness of denying a white kid a football scholarship for singing a published song. The Equality Man
When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice, you will know our society is doomed.
I called 911 today to report an accident on Oglethorpe Boulevard. The phone rang and rang. After several minutes, I gave up. It probably was not important. But what if it had been important?
To tag on Carlton’s editorial on commercials: There is a particular lady that says her product will eliminate that funky smell for 72 hours. That’s three days. I have found something that works even better. Bathing.
Donald Trump criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him a RINO governor saying DeSantis supported vaccines and closed the beaches. But yet Donald Trump criticized DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for opening Georgia Florida businesses too soon. I guess that makes Trump a RINO president.
With some of the things you write and say, Fletcher, you have become the pot calling the kettle black.
Cartel squawker: I checked your facts and found that, yes, there have been murders committed by cartel members here in America. I also found 52 mass shootings here in America in the first month of the year. Which do you see as the greater problem? Signed, Yours Truly
All kids in the public school system should receive free lunches. We the people have already paid for this in the form of high school taxes and the lottery.
You show contempt in this section every day for either Heard, Edwards, Gaines, or Johnson of the county. Or you do the same for Young and Gaines of the city. Is there a common thread here? Obviously, there is. I have not seen the same or any level of vitriol for Warbington, Langstaff, Newsome or Gray.
Happiness is making it halfway thru the week without a First Alert Weather Day.
Climate change squawker, please ponder this fact: Regardless of how many trillion dollars the USA may spend to combat climate change, even to the brink of economic collapse. The Chinese will do nothing of the kind and will continue to increase, not decrease, coal production annually. Period. That’s the reality.
Fox News, manipulating the uneducated masses.
You Democrats have been crowing about the Republicans cutting Social Security and Medicare since the beginning of the Obama administration. Not one Republican proposal has affected anyone over 55 years old. The only liars are the Democrats.
The Democrats ran off the good police officers, now all you have left are bad officers. Thanks, Democrats.
Since there are so many negative comments in this post about Heard and Young, are we to assume the other members of the local commissions are saints? Is there no one out there who takes offense with actions by Jon Howard or Chad Warbington or Bob Langstaff? I’m skeptical.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
