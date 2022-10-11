squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Florida Republicans are now changing their “Let’s go, Brandon” signs to “Help me, Brandon.”
I guess that with the renaming of military bases the next step will be to rename the states that made up the Confederacy. When will all this nonsense stop?
Squawker blames Kemp for COVID deaths. Here’s some facts for you: 96% of the COVID deaths are people with several comorbidities, with 80% being clinically obese. How bout blaming people for not losing weight? Nursing home residents and the elderly are about the only ones with a valid excuse for not following this advice.
SMRs, it’s too late but you should have picked Gary Black as the Republican nominee for the Senate. He is a real Republican.
Yours Truly claims to be a Christian while calling people idiots and stupid-a$$ conservatives. Just to let you know, God doesn’t like ugly. And by the way, YT, Trump will be president again.
We knew before, now it’s been confirmed by a federal judge in court: Stacey Abrams is a terrible liar. The election system in Georgia has very high integrity, and voters have not been wronged. Abrams is a dishonest Ivy Leaguer. Not a Georgia citizen. The Patriot
CNN: “Biden’s nuclear warning caught several U.S. senior officials by surprise.” Does the USA have a “policy,” government or not? Does Congress speak, or is the world to tread “Armageddon”-level disaster scenarios while a demented president, inept VP and age-withered speaker trot the globe as a unbridled loose cannons?
With his record of ethical and actual issues, what kind of fool would trust Sanford Bishop with their life?
SMRs try to cast themselves as victims. One SMR stated liberals live in a prism of race and “anything” we don’t like is racist. Your propaganda may convince your ignorant followers, but intelligent people know that you don’t like it when you’re called out. No longer are you allowed to be the perpetrator while claiming to be the victim. Signed, Yours Truly
This climate-change phenomenon is just an excuse for liberal and climate-change freaks to raise taxes and pass certain bills. Yeah, there are intense hurricanes, but that has happened since the beginning of time.
Herschel Walker’s girlfriend had an abortion. Democrats are pro-choice. What’s the problem?
I told my wife I saw a deer on the way to work. She asked, how do you know it was going to work?
It’s awfully funny how a little more than 50% of these squawks contain “information” that comes from dishonest campaign ads or the talking points of the parties trying — and lying — to get their folks elected.
For those who might need it: Proverbs 16:18-19.
If Auburn keeps getting worse, Georgia is going to pay them to be their homecoming opponent.
I am a hell of a lot more afraid of Warnock’s future than Hershel’s past.
The Biden regime is pushing the “digital dollar” so government can seize assets at will and control the population.
Lorenzo Heard may be a preacher, but I know the only One “who surely sits on the right hand of God” making intersession for His church is Jesus. You better study your Bible.
