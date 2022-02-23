squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker who will vote for Biden again if Trump runs, you must be on the dole and eating king crab with your EBT card. You can’t be gainfully employed trying to feed a family.
Don’t be surprised when crime spikes if you put career criminals back on the street over and over after being arrested.
Skin, whatever the color, is merely for all mankind a packaging for the identical insides.
While Russia-Ukraine drives the world to war and economic collapse, Pelosi concentrates on making the congressional code gender neutral and the NCAA in altering female athletic wear to make room for junk. They, them, their, zie, sie, ve, tey, vis, zieself, emself ... making America better, one pronoun at a time.
“You’ll know you’re in heaven when all the dogs you’ve ever known come running to meet you.” — Kinky Friedman
Fletcher, do you hate being white? You seem to put down the white people who support our government leaders a lot.
If George Bush looked into Putin’s eyes today — as he did while president — would he still “see his soul” or a map of the Ukraine?
“Simple-to-do” and “effective” are being phased out by more complicated, which opens up more ways to be ineffective.
Putin is not afraid of the U.S. because of in-fighting between Republicans and Democrats.
Why, grandad, did you all not stand up to these come lately liberals that ruined Atlanta and spread their crap across Georgia when I was young? Your voice is your vote. Save our country by this simple method. Do not apologize. Do not bow to the mob. Be a loyal American and set an example for all to follow. The Patriot
You have to give that dude from Chickamauga one thing: He has a lot of guts and a really big ego. You mess with my tiny high school, and I’ll sic the entire state government on you. Sadly, he’ll have no trouble getting the followers in the state GOP to support his asinine proposals. What a sad state we live in.
The danger in making up absolutes: You can’t foresee all the what-ifs.
Ref: Mattingly’s “Catechism wrong:” As in Pope Nicholas V’s bull of 1455, establishing subjugation in chattel slavery for the profits of Portugal, once again church doctrine gets an update to a current sociological and scientific foundation. Quote from God, “Oops.” God corrects His prior thinking. Ain’t doctrine convenient?
I went to my first confession today. It took the cops 10 minutes to get it out of me.
If Putin’s puppet Trump was in office now, Putin would be on Germany’s doorstep.
To forgive and/or forget extremes ... perhaps we could just let it go.
With capitalism, the bounty goes to those who manipulate the market, not to those who have created the product.
When the government opens the door for parents to determine what is being taught in our schools, Georgia — which already has one of the nation’s least performing education systems — will fall even farther behind other progressive states. All of this is going to come back to haunt us in the near future.
Squawker: The reason the Squawkbox is anti-Trump is because our daddy’s GOP is being held hostage by radicals.
