squawkbox@albanyherald.com
RINOs apparently don’t care if shoppers in a grocery store, school children and teachers, or people in a hospital are gunned down. As long as their right to bear arms isn’t affected. Let’s make it easier for anyone who wants a weapon to own one. The only reason to own an assault weapon is to kill other human beings.
T. Gamble’s column was absolutely correct in pointing out the root cause of today’s problems. Worst mistake among many this country has made is creating welfare generations where people are given free food, shelter, medical and women are paid to be “baby mommas.”
Stacey Abrams serves as board member of group that pushes CRT, abolishing the police and eliminating prisons. Georgia doesn’t need a governor with these types of views.
If Cohilas had run as a Republican, he would have defeated Lorenzo Heard in the November election. Unfortunately for him, he lost because of all the people wanting to vote for Republicans. Now Dougherty County residents will become the real losers beginning in January. Mr. Cohilas, thank you for your service. You did a great job and will be missed.
Management at Gillionville Walmart is pathetic. They are habitually rude and very unconcerned about the customers in tone of voice and services.
With the crap that passes for country music these days, I can’t wait to hear Jimmy Hayes’ song. I believe with Charley Pride (rest in peace) and Garth Brooks doing the vocals, it’s going to be a winner.
What do Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell and their fellow Republican senators have to say to the coroner in Uvalde, Texas, who described how the children’s bodies were so mangled and shredded by the assault weapon that they could only be identified by their clothing? Would their position be different if these were their children or grandchildren?
Thank you, Gov. Kemp, for suspending the gas tax and giving us a break at the pump.
Negative Stacey Abrams needs to take her selfish attitude and hit the highway. She told the media “our state is a terrible place to live.” Georgia is rolling with new industrial factories, auto manufacturing plants and corporate headquarter relocations. Georgia is a wonderful place to live and work. The Patriot
I don’t know who this “Institute For Research and Education on Human Rights” really is, but they are witch-hunting when they mix Republican lawmakers with “far right” Facebook groups. That front-page article is simply a last hope to swing some votes to the Democrats this fall.
WALB previously admitted the reason Albany always has the highest temperature in southwest Georgia is because the thermometer is not in a proper place. Why don’t they move it?
I am keeping an eye on the neighbor’s chickens. I think when folks start stealing them, the economy has tanked.
I am neither Democrat nor Republican, but I agree: Voting for Herschel Walker as the GOP’s Senate candidate was an epic fail. Now he’s supposedly upset that Trump is claiming credit for the win. It’s true that Trump didn’t ask Walker to run. Trump told him to. If he wins, Walker will be as effective as rising star MTG.
