squawkbox@albanyherald.com
So if I’m a family member of a Phoebe employee, I get to jump in front of the line of seniors waiting to be vaccinated? That’s really rich.
A failure to exercise your right to vote may have created a problem for you. Especially if Stacey Abrams considers the results a good thing.
911, George Zimmerman, Daniel Pantaleo, Derek Chauvin, Donald Trump. The beginning of the end.
Donald Trump’s going to start his own political party? After his massive, illegal failures over the last days of his administration, I’m afraid only the foolish worshipers will hop on that train.
I don’t blame president Trump for not planning to go to illegitimate president Biden’s inauguration. It is not like they would want him there anyway.
Why can our children ride a bus to Cairo to play basketball but cannot go to school to learn? Now they are playing at Westover tonight. If the School Board is OK with this, they should all be removed from their positions. This is so hypocritical.
President Trump has been criticized non-stop for the past four years by the news media. Now he has been blocked by big tech from all social media platforms. The President of the United States has been effectively isolated from the nation, and this doesn’t alarm anyone? What country does this remind you of ... maybe China?
Eric Trump says if Republicans don’t support his dad, he will personally make sure they don’t win re-election. Democrats are counting on Eric. He is trying so hard to be chaotic like his daddy.
Dear Bo, Why are you not in DC with the rest of the “Proud Boys?”
Marc Thiessen, a Trump apologist for the last four years, is right about one thing now: All this stuff — the riots, the Republican Senate losses in Georgia, the collapse of the Republican party as we’ve known it — is the thank God soon-to-be ex-president’s fault.
I’ll bet if Trump had wanted a photo op of him holding a Bible, those thugs would have been cleared out of the Capitol within 45 minutes. That Masked Man
Hey, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, how’s that decision to keep kissing Trump’s rear working for you now? His failure to support you — whining instead about how he was cheated — cost both of you the election.
If The Herald is going to continue making individuals with COVID-19 part of the pandemic story, they need to stop banning comments in the Squawkbox that make observations about these individuals.
I heard from someone today that a Democrat in the Senate was going to switch to a Republican. Could be a rumor, but if true the Republicans would maintain the Senate. Has anyone heard the same rumor?
Don’t worry, all you smirking Democrats, Donald Trump will be back. And the next time, nothing will stop him.
Remember those good old days when we used to send “overseers” to help make sure other countries’ elections were carried out fairly? Maybe countries should be sending people here.
Under President Trump’s watch, you didn’t hear about Iran, China and ISIS threatening our country. Now they are about to start and we have two clowns in charge that will be running the country. Get ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.