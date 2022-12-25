squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Albany Herald staff and their families. Thanks for another great year.
$32 trillion in debt with added $1.7 trillion borrowing before Congress, recession looming and Herald lauds this week’s federal borrow-to-spend program from Ossoff and Warnock? Underserved kitchens, minority entrepreneurs, rural opioids ... every self-ingratiating politician in Congress lines up to extend national debt. Who’s going to pay?
I bet the APD really made out like bandits with their school zone cameras during the holidays, when the kids were out of school. What a scam!
Thank you to all the good people who have reached out to help the less fortunate during the holiday season. Too many people whose only affliction or hardship is laziness are collecting money and contributions that they don’t deserve, taking away from the truly needy. Our officials should make finding these people and charging them a 2023 priority.
How did I get a ticket from a school zone camera outside of school hours?
There is no such thing as a little freedom. Either you are all free or not free. — Walter Cronkite
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I guess the Patriot was so impressed by my Dear Santa squawk last week that he had to imitate it, barely even changing the wording. Patriot, I’ll take your imitation of my squawk as the flattery you surely meant it to be. The Equality Man
Perhaps OSHA fines will force Dollar General to hire enough people to run a store without turning aisles into a dangerous rat’s maze of unshelved clutter.
Two intellectually inferior squawkers had squawks posted in support of the Patriot. These mental midgets had the audacity to suggest that Patriot’s intellect is superior. While he may be smarter than you, he is no match for me. You two sycophants take his lies as truth because you lack the intelligence to know the difference. Signed, Yours Truly
Inflation will end when the next recessions starts. The capitalists will finally have enough money, and all of the workers will be unemployed.
To break us out of this funk, we need some new Pearl Jam.
Just curious, Merry Acres school: How much did you “profit” from that chaotic pajama day? And really, suspending kids if you didn’t like their pajamas? First of all, kids in middle school are too old for that. Stick to the elementary schools to do that.
Carlton’s new philosophy: Be sure and take care of yourself. If you don’t care, no one else will.
Pat Rioter, get a load of this: Trump fans who buy a $99 NFT of him as a superhero will be entered to win a “priceless” meeting at Mar-a-Lago — but they’ll have to cover their own travel and lodging expenses.
Sen. Warnock: Your voting record, as shown in The Albany Herald, shows that you did not vote six out of eight opportunities 12-5-8. I was sent reminder texts to vote for you on Dec. 6, which I did, hoping you would do your job representing all Georgians. Any voting opportunity should never be missed by you or by any person in the House or Senate.
