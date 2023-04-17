Thank you, Albany Herald, so much for writing and running the story about Hayden Locke. There are many of us — myself included — who have had to deal with such confusing and scary issues in our lives, usually without a great deal of support. Hayden telling her story will help others to realize they are not alone.
When our sewage systems fails, waste backs up and there’s no water to drink, we can all go to the $10-million park, join hands and sing “Kumbaya.”
Young people want to be older, and old people want to be younger. Everyone should be happy to be the age they are.
I applaud you, Hayden Locke, for sharing your story. It’s so true that politicians use the “transgender issue” to score political points when they know nothing about you or others as people. I would hope that politicians like Carden Summers would read your story, but cowards like that don’t want to know the truth, only their party lies.
Can we get another visit from the Georgia HEAT team, please?
If gun laws worked, the current on-the-books laws would have prevented several mass shootings and the arming of the criminal element. The truth is, a law is only as strong as those who obey it, and those that obey gun laws pose no threat.
Celebrate Earth Day April 22, hug a tree for me.
Way to go, Commissioner Jones; way to stand up to someone who told lies about you. You were respectful, but some people prefer to be bullies ... at least when they can do so anonymously. Thank you for what you do for the county.
Thank you, Hayden Locke.
The Critical Race Theory is rooted in cultural Marxism, and the Communist subversion happening in America’s classrooms mirrors the Chinese Cultural Revolution by Mao Zedong 1966-1976.
There is nothing wrong with KADB. They are waiting on a part to repair the equipment that is needed to start up the recycling on Meredith again.
Trump’s sheep giving a billionaire money to defend himself paying off a porn star. You can’t fix stupid.
Phoebe and other health food advocates can continue to beat the drum about eating healthy, but it’s to no avail. Everywhere you look, huge folks, and you can look into their grocery carts and see what they buy. Carts full of chips, sugar drinks, fat pork, sausage, etc. The food stamp shoppers fill up there carts with those products.
If someone’s born with a boy’s plumbing, then they are boys. You can’t make that any different.
I’m sure Pat Riot is buying this new Ultra Right beer at $20 a six pack, designed to fleece the blind sheep Trump followers out of their welfare checks. That is if he has anything left after contributing to his Stop the Steal grift.
One of the best ways to test your fairness in thought is to reverse it. If you think Trump’s violations of the law are permissible and should not be prosecuted, would you take that same position if it were Biden? Note I did not say Obama because that truly would set your head on fire.
Electric power from the solar field will let you turn up the Willie Nelson and drown out the roar of those jabbering panels.
