Georgia State Park and Historic Sites employees honored at a recent Ranger Conference included, from left, John Shelnutt, Ronnie McClure, Shannon Crabb, Emmanuel Stewart, Derek Jackson, Taylor Kimbrough, Michael Teel and Tina Blackstock.

 Special Photo: Georgia Parks and Historic Sites

HELEN -- Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees were honored recently during a Rangers Conference held at Unicoi State Park here.

Around 140 assistant managers, interpretive rangers, administrative staff and maintenance rangers participated in training activities, team building and sharing ideas. The conference included an awards ceremony celebrating the efforts of those who make more than 60 sites outstanding destinations for Georgia’s citizens and visitors. Learn more at GaStateParks.org/awards.

