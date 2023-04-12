ATHENS – When introduced into a new area, wild pigs will roam. A lot.

That’s one finding from a new study by researchers at the University of Georgia who followed the movements of relocated wild pigs — also referred to as feral hogs — over several months. Infamous for the damage they cause to crops and landscapes, the research highlights the potential for problems when pigs are relocated — often illegally for hunting — and the potential risks of them spreading diseases such as African swine fever when they are moved around the landscape.

