Congratulations to the Deerfield girls state champions. Let’s see how Gordy Gruhl will try to take credit for your season. Did he coach you in camp? That’s it.
Tara’s pictures of spring flowers brought a smile to my face. Thanks to her, and also to Mr. Kirchdorfer for his birdbath.
I know they are miles apart, but I sure wish officials with the cities of Albany and Tifton would get together and plan their signature events — the Combos Marathon/Downtown Festival in Albany and Rhythm and Ribs in Tifton — on different days. I hate missing out on either.
Just because you “have never, ever read anything that is remotely racist in the comic strip Dilbert” or “believe intelligent people are being silenced, so that stupid people won’t be offended,” it doesn’t mean that all the newspapers were wrong to stop publishing it. You just may have proved the point. A hit hog will holler.
Far left-wingers cry about people having guns. Perhaps in a fantasy world like Mayberry in the “Andy Griffith Show,” no one would need guns. But in Mayberry, the biggest crimes were moonshining and jaywalking. In our real world, we have violent criminals assaulting and killing people, so people need guns to protect themselves.
In regards to student loans: Why don’t they just make them eligible for dismissal through bankruptcy? This way, only those who truly can’t repay their debts get relief?
I am very impressed with the columns written by Marc Hyden. He has a firm grasp on the facts and does not try to shove his opinions down anyone’s throats. That’s a refreshing change from columnists who espouse only one side of an issue.
To Trump’s gullible sheep: If you do not challenge yourself and look for the truth, you will always be paranoid and angry. Your go-to TV station is lying to you.
Don’t include Yours Truly in your pandering bloviation to the Herald. I disagree vehemently with Carlton and his boss, but at least they present a facade of diplomacy. TY is the biggest racist and hater this side of the moon and seething with unmitigated arrogance.
It is very evident that UGA football players are protected from their wrongdoing by the Athens Police Department. Seems they get warnings for serious driving crimes when most would go to jail. Maybe it is time to separate UGA athletics from the Athens Police Department.
That’s it, don’t tell how a community was destroyed due to racial hate in our past. I think the lesson here is to see what hatred led to. Even with this, you still won’t allow those lessons to change behavior. This “let’s just not talk about it” so that you can feel good is not working. Different day, but it’s the same behavior that has led to events like Jan. 6.
When citizens of Israel are attacked by Palestinian missiles, Israel immediately counter-attacks and attempts to destroy the missile launch sites. When the Mexican cartels send human missiles with fentanyl into our country, where are our attacks to destroy their labs and cartel members? Where is our commander-in-chief trying to protect our citizens?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.