squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you to my great uncles and grandfather for their service in WWll and to all my old shipmates wherever they are this Memorial Day. Freedom is not free. Thank a veteran today. The Patriot
Isn’t it amazing how the NRA and its heartless acolytes increase their bribe payments to politicians after some crazy slaughters a bunch of innocent children with military-grade weapons?
Two-thirds of the front page and about a third of page three in Friday’s Herald was about food giveaways. One of the big lies that America is being told. Like all the pictures of all of the new and late-model cars picking up the food at Cutliff Grove Church Family Resource Center.
Any Republican in their right mind that voted for Herschel Walker should have their voting card taken away from them.
Try googling Abrams’ comments on Georgia and get the context of the message. Fox News and the Trump Courier are not purveyors of the truth. But you know that. You choose to believe what is said because it fits the messages you grew up with.
Changing the names of our military bases is the most idiotic thing I have ever heard of. What else are these woke fools going to ask for? One base is going to be named after a lady that was a mail handler during WWII. Another named for some guy who Obama gave a medal of honor when Obama was handing out medals like candy.
If Pelosi and Durbin don’t want to follow the rules, resign and go with another religion. No one is forcing them to comply. They have free will. The Catholic religion won’t miss either one
If the Democrats really wanted to protect school children, instead of sending millions of dollars to Ukraine and spending millions of dollars on the racist CRT ideology, those millions could have been spent to hire school police and security, cameras, school counselors and safety procedures. Gun control laws will do nothing. See New York and Chicago.
Dougherty County Schools should attend a Lee County graduation to see how one can be successfully conducted.
America has been brainwashed by the media with two untruths. The first lie is that cops are out to shoot black people. The second is all of this so-called food insecurity. On top of a very liberal amount of food stamps, seems everyone is giving away food at all times. If these folks are going hungry it is their own fault, or the fault of their parents.
The Albany Herald sent me emails for animals up for adoption in Henry and Clayton counties; we don’t have any animals to adopt here in our area?
The plague we’ve had in this country in the last four years is the plague of liberals moving from crappy blue States and bringing their politics with them. Just like roaches. Go back home.
Moving the voting precinct from the church on Westover to Westover High School is a fiasco. Not only is it poorly marked, but there is a one- or two-hour wait due to not enough voting machines and voting personnel to verify people’s identity.
New York and Chicago are proof that gun laws do not work, so stop beating the dead horse saying we need strict gun laws. Guns are not the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.