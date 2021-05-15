So I guess we’re just going to skim over the fact that the Lee County Board of Commissioners felt that the pledge and prayer before the meeting was “taking up too much time?" I’ve just always felt like our community was built differently. I guess Billy is getting what he wants, because now we’re just like Albany.
Ransom hacking is an act of hostile aggression against the sovereignty of this nation and should be treated as such, with all efforts to find, capture, and exercise capital punishment to the perpetrator and those who harbor them. The line must be drawn, an example made with immediacy and clarity.
If your spouse strongly accuses you of cheating, perhaps it is guilty conscience speaking. Guilty dawg barks loudest.
The following was reported in the Albany Herald: "China's annual emissions exceeded those of all developed nations together in 2019." Why punish us by shutting down the Keystone Pipeline yet allowing China to have the advantage?
Don’t know what happened today, but Friday’s Herald was MIA in at least two places that I buy it from. I‘m guessing that the same person delivers to the several stores. A backup plan with at least a Saturday delivery would be nice since there is no Saturday paper.
The gasoline crisis is contributing to the belief that America has gross incompetence at the highest levels of government. The Biden administration did nothing to reassure the public or alleviate the problem. Instead gas prices jumped to their highest level in seven years.
Received a card offering me something "super free." Heard on TV how someone woke up "more well-rested." How can something free be "super free?" If one is "well-rested," how can one be "more well-rested?"
The gas stations in Georgia/Albany are really gouging their customers. The gas tax was lifted, but the price at the pumps -- some as high as 20 cents more per gallon -- does not reflect this.
The vast majority of people in this country voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Trump lost the presidential election, the House and the Senate. 9/11 did happen, and so did the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. You can't whitewash the truth.
Democrats say the borders are closed. Sounds like they all spent time in their basements. Too much time.
The President of the United States actually stood in front of reporters on worldwide TV, with a sheepish grin on his face, and said he might get into trouble for answering their questions. Are you kidding me? Supposedly the most powerful man in the world? What an embarrassment.
That the Valdosta city schools are even holding another hearing on maybe hiring back football coach Propst just shows you what kind of people are running the once great school these days.
Just listened to Liz Cheney on the Brett Baier program. Her hatred for Donald Trump is consuming her time and energy. Someone else needs to represent Wyoming in fighting socialism. She spoke of plans to speak of her criticism of Trump in other states.
Inflation is the capitalist way of becoming rich. Inflation is a good thing; it's the Republican way.
