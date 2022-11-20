If Trump would just shut up and fade into the background, it would be good. He is acting like a spoiled brat ... “If I can’t have it my way, I just won’t play.” He lost.
For Sunday: I am thankful for clean air, plentiful water, the land that produces such bounty. For Monday: I am thankful for religious freedom, public education and all who serve and protect. For Tuesday: I am thankful for my parents, siblings, spouse, children, family, friends and neighbors. For Wednesday: I am thankful for food, clothing, shelter and pets. For Thursday: I am thankful to be an American.
It looks like the mayor and Albany City Commission have gone money crazy. They’re not doing anything to benefit the people; they’re only lining their own pockets and doing what they can to get re-elected. It’s time we got some real business people back on the board.
Interesting article on John Luttrell and the reunion events; I wish him success. I would like to know how to find out when and where future events will be. I’m glad it was reported in the Herald, but is there a website (other than Facebook) or a way to sign up and be notified via email or text message? Sounds like the potential for a fun night out.
Say a prayer for the Auburn football team.
OK, Republicans, you held your nose and voted for Walker. After seeing Marjorie Greene’s performance yesterday, can you now see what happens when you hold your nose and vote for MAGA stupid? People thinking you’re a fool is one thing, but verifying it with every word spoken is another. Don’t re-stupid.
Wake up, Republicans. Trump is a cancer.
I am so very thankful the Republicans are taking over the House and that Kemp won the governorship of Georgia. I pray we are getting back on the right track.
We already have one embarrassment (MTG) in Congress, we do not need a second one in the Republican runoff candidate for Senator.
Donald Trump couldn’t beat Biden. How does he think he can now that more of us have moved on to real leadership and truly presidential candidates?
Such a beautiful tribute from Ronda Rich about Vince Dooley. It says a lot about her as well as her friend “Dooley.”
A mandate is not a law. It’s when two men go on a date.
Raphael Warnock is taking a page out of Stacey Abrams’ book crying conspiracy theories and voter suppression despite no evidence. Yeah, the Jim Eagle laws really suppressed votes in Georgia, despite record voter turnout.
Warnock evicted several poor people from his apartment complex, now let’s get together and evict Warnock from the Senate. Save our future.
Why is diversity and equity so important in government and education, but in sports it’s results? As a society, we demand excellence in our games but mediocrity in our government.
A couple of takeaways from people like Michael Reagan and Cal Thomas turning on Trump: They kissed his behind so much they had to by cartons of Chapstick, but now that he’s become a curse to the party, they’ve turned on him like the cowards they are. Get rid of them; get some real writers in the Herald.
