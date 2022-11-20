squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

If Trump would just shut up and fade into the background, it would be good. He is acting like a spoiled brat ... “If I can’t have it my way, I just won’t play.” He lost.

For Sunday: I am thankful for clean air, plentiful water, the land that produces such bounty. For Monday: I am thankful for religious freedom, public education and all who serve and protect. For Tuesday: I am thankful for my parents, siblings, spouse, children, family, friends and neighbors. For Wednesday: I am thankful for food, clothing, shelter and pets. For Thursday: I am thankful to be an American.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
