The disinformation practiced by the Putin regime should be a wake-up call that there is a truth, and that in America, unlike in Russia, we have not only the responsibility but also the freedom to seek out that truth and accept it, whether it agrees with our politics or not.
Seems Lee County youth baseball is reaping what it has sowed. Isn’t youth baseball supposed to be fun? Apparently, the only thing that matters in Lee County youth baseball is winning at all costs, at 4-, 5-, 6-, 7- and 8 years old. Also, an incompetent and combative board.
Been waiting patiently to see what office Tracy Taylor was going to lose this election.
Lee County Highway 82, the west side from Marlow Lane to North Doublegate is busting loose. Virtually all vacant tracts either recently sold, set for auction, or finally up for sale. Bring it on and make it good.
I spent over two years hiding in my house from the pandemic and decided to go out somewhere expensive. So I went to the gas station.
After reading your recent interviews with Gary Allan and Lyle Lovett, it’s obvious, Fletcher, that your calling is writing about music. I know I’d much prefer it to your political ramblings.
How does a town honor an athlete, as Douglas is doing today, that was kicked out of a college for domestic violence for choking his girlfriend and then suspended from his pro team for child abuse?? Tyreek Hill is being honored today. Why?
The truth is, the Post Office does not care whether its employees deliver the mail in general, and especially the daily paper. It would behoove The Albany Herald to find some carriers; getting the paper by mail at the deliverers’ whims should not be an option.
Thank you, Creede Hinshaw, for your excellent expose’ of Carden Summers’ inhuman comments and his attempt to just do away with homeless people in larger cities. Mr. Summers, these people are human beings, and they deserve our aid. You just go shut and lock the gate on your gated community and live a life of blissful ignorance.
Don’t you love the suing lawyers’ TV ad saying they sued to make a restaurant floor safer for future customers? I guess their greedy, shifty hands did not want any of the money in the settlement. How stupid do they think we are?
The review of the Lyle Lovett show by Mr. Brooks that appeared on albanyherald.com on Friday was very well-written. Mr. Brooks deserves kudos for a well-researched and well-written article.
I’m looking forward to the rest of Scott’s story, which is very entertaining so far.
How many middle class Americans can afford to pay $103,000 for an electric car and on top of that pay another $2,000 to $5,000 to get a charging station installed at your home?
Did you ever eat something you like and then get sick a few hours later? Usually, you don’t want to eat that food item again for at least a few months. That’s the way I feel now about MLB. It’s made me sick, and I don’t want it now. That Masked Man
For the greater good, the FCC has got to allow cellphone blockers in all jails and prisons. Preventing the use of this technology has gone on long enough.
