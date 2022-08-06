Albany’s mail service would have to get better before I could say it is bad. It appears carriers are there only for a paycheck, not to do any work.
It's sad that you people don't recognize your hypocrisy: You blame the rising gas prices on the president, but when they start to go down you refuse to give him credit. And that's not just with the current administration; it was the same with the previous one. Sorry, clowns, you don't get it both ways.
The older I get, the earlier it gets late.
Lowest unemployment in 50 years, legislation to lower drug costs, killed the Al Qaeda leader Trump couldn't find, biggest clean energy bill ever, gas prices coming down ... thanks Biden. The Equality Man
Pat-Riot: I noticed you left out the biggest political undignified nut-job hack in American history on your silly little punch list. Why didn’t you include Donald J. Trump as one of the ones you hold in low esteem? I’ll tell you why, because you still worship the democracy-hating traitor. The only things you are well-known for are your ignorance and hypocrisy.
Squawker, maybe you ought to read the Reduction Act before you speak lies about it. The taxes are more for the 1% and big corporations that don't pay any taxes. In it are more benefits for retired seniors and also to reduce the deficit.
Walker has finally agreed to at least one debate with Sen. Warnock on Oct. 14. That gives Walker’s handlers about two months to prep him. Not sure the Giuliani/Christie team is as available as they were for Trump. Can Walker articulate what the real issues are in Georgia, with solutions, or will he regurgitate RINO talking points?
It seems Chicago was a lot safer when Al Capone ran the city.
Hoping Squawkers better versed in law and politics can suss this one out: I spoke to Sanford Bishop's "field rep" last week. Wondering how I can call a state Rep's office and have his rep talk at me like we're on a Springer set, argue that it's a local problem, yet wanted a signed privacy release with a list of names of those in state agencies that I've talked to.
Right wing nut Alex Jones made millions of dollars saying Sandy Hook was a hoax. He now admits he lied. Who else has recently fleeced the gullibles out of their money promoting a lie?
Time is running out on the Albany and Dougherty commissions. This pi--ing contest may make them feel like big boys and girls, but all they're doing is making themselves look completely foolish. Vote them all out.
Childish games, backstabbing supporters, hiding behind the church, unqualified unrealistic municipal proposals, conversion of public funds for private use and inappropriate public behavior. Yes, it's our commissioners dragging Albany down the drainpipe. The Patriot
It was with particular interest that I read the Herald this weekend. I also ventured to some right-wing publications. I wanted to see if any SMRs would condemn Republicans blocking the Pact Act. Didn't find any condemnation from the right wingers. The next time one of them tells a veteran "thank you for your service," they're lying. Signed, Yours Truly
