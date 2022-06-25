Sunday Squawks

Albany won’t have a property tax increase because it has gotten so much federal COVID, et al money and grants. One day this will end, and so will Albany.
There is never any real good reason for anyone to be obese or morbidly obese. It leads to diabetes, and in some cases cancer. Watch your sugar and salt intake, exercise at least 150 minutes a week. You’ll feel better and the pounds will melt away. I dropped 50 pounds and have kept it off for almost a year. My BMI is around 23. Anyone can do this.
It is inappropriate for the Senate to say the new gun law will save lives. That’s as delusional as saying wearing seat belts saves lives. No, the new gun law has the potential to save lives, just like wearing your seat belt has the potential to save lives. There is no guarantee gun laws or wearing seat belts saves lives.
It’s been many years since the lines marking lane divisions on our local roads and highways were painted. I wish the city would use some of the funds they’ve received to paint them again. It’s hard to see, especially when it’s raining. It’s a safety concern for all drivers.
Didn’t the city do a “windshield survey” of all property about two years ago? If so, what happened to it?
If you believe the Democratic Party, as feckless and incompetent as it is, could steal an election, especially in Republican states like Georgia and Arizona, then you are seriously misguided. They can’t even get most of Biden’s agenda through a Democratically controlled Congress. That Vaccinated Man
Republicans talk about taking back the House and Senate in November, but none of that means anything if you have weak people like Mitch McConnell as leader as well as weak Senators like Lindsey Graham and others. Might as well be Democrats.
Carlton, I am very disappointed in a statement you wrote in Wednesday’s paper. You said you were not now and never was a Democrat. Wouldn’t it have been better to say “or a Republican?” Maybe an independent would have been more diplomatic. You may not have many Democratic readers, but you do have one. Me.
The best laugh of the day is to read the squawks from these keyboard warriors. They don’t have a clue.
What’s going on, Albany Herald? I am a long-time reader and especially enjoy the Squawkbox. One thing is sticking in my craw. Why is it that the Patriot is in the Squawkbox every day? He has been in it the last six days in a row. How come opposing voices don’t get the same amount of time? Again, what’s going on? Why the favoritism? The Equality Man
We have gone from the best economy in our history to the worst economy in our history. What happened? Low-information voters.
Juneteenth, Juneteenth plus one, Juneteenth plus two, Juneteenth plus three ... still no Express garbage pickup ... hmmmm! Can you say “hangover”?
It is probably one of those stupid laws that certain voting precincts continue to stay open on election days. But three people voting at Albany State University precinct is ridiculous. How much does it cost to open a precinct on Election Day? Also what kind of citizens is ASU producing?
