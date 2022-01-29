squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I too am proud of Professor John Williams. Good job on “Jeopardy.”
You know Biden has sunk to a new low when he goes to a Democratic state and can’t get anyone to meet with him. That idiotic whispering he does during his speeches is not helping.
Professor Williams, if you could have just waited one more day ...
Boy, talking about the chickens guarding the henhouse: With two of the city’s business people leaving office, we now have individuals who know nothing about anything larger than a hundred-dollar bill making decisions on a quarter-billion-dollar-plus budget. Doomed to failure.
Can the president constitutionally restrict his slate of Supreme Court nominees to only black women?
Pat Riot: I almost fell out of my chair when you mentioned your Republican Extraordinary Mind. In your case, REM stands for Ridiculous Exaggerating Moron.
I don’t care if the playoffs were the most exciting and most watched NFL games in history, I will never support this mangy group again. They ruined a wonderful sport.
Biden is quick to play the race card on anyone who disagrees with his policies, but he comes out and declares the next justice will be a black woman. He just eliminated 90% of the candidates for the job. Sounds racist to me.
You dunces who say that just because someone supports a particular political candidate, he or she buys into everything that candidate and his party stand for are only projecting your own attitude. You’re too ignorant to see you’re being led by the nose. Wake up and think for yourself.
To the so-called real Marine: If we saw each other on active duty, you would have to salute me. Enlisted first, then got a degree and they invited me to Quantico, something you know nothing about. So I’m more like a 4 percenter, since that’s how many Marines are officers. You’re what real Marines call a boot, a racist one at that. Signed, Yours Truly
Have you ever wondered what this mess would look like if everyone had refused the vaccine?
The mail delivery — and, along with it, the USPS — has sunk to a new low in Albany. The post office didn’t realize when it offered the app to tell patrons what mail should be delivered to them that we would know every day what was not being delivered. These people are taking good money to deliver mail whenever they want.
Trump was planning a take over with alternate electors long before the election. Democracy that we have enjoyed would be destroyed, and the SMRs have no clue.
I think it’s time for the Herald to start back delivering papers rather than relying on the USPS. I don’t know of anyone who gets their papers in the mail who gets them every day. Surely there are people willing to take these jobs. I’m just wondering how hard y’all are looking for carriers.
I wonder if Joe Biden will do anything to help American families to evacuate the Ukraine embassy or will he just leave them vulnerable and stranded like he did in Afghanistan.
Congratulations, Ms. Barlow, for the honor of being inducted into the Nursing Hall of Fame. You certainly deserve it for all of your good work.
