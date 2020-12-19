Just learned that Biden said he needs Ossoff and Warnock elected to the Senate in order to get the stimulus package passed. He is blackmailing Georgia voters using money as his tool. So much for healing and unity from the great deceiver.
Carlton, once again I agree with everything you said. I am tired of all of this political climate. I don't like or trust any politicians. I do feel just maybe if Howard Schultz had been given a chance, we may have had someone decent, fair and smart for a change. Who knows? It is time to move on, but I appreciate all the times you spoke up.
I see where Mayor Pete will be Transportation Secretary because he likes to ride on trains. Based on this, I can be Secretary of Agriculture and EPA 'cause I grow 'maters and fruit trees; Commerce and Labor (worked all my life); Education (college degree); Defense and V.A.(veteran); State and Interior (born in one and visited others); Housing (owner); Treasury (bank account); Transportation (love sports cars), have read about the other positions and will only charge one salary. I will also throw in Ambassador to Japan and Korea (two years) and Spain (took Spanish in school).
Complainers, tell me one person who cares more about Albany than B.J. Fletcher.
Lying media strikes again. Biden did not appoint the first openly gay cabinet member. That would be President Trump. You Democrats can accuse Republicans and Trump of lying all you want, but I find it funny that you are always the ones proven to be liars.
Kelly Loeffler at the debate asked Warnock to denounce Marxism and Socialism, and Warnock refused to do it. Why would he? He supports Marxism and Socialism. Whether you like Kelly Loeffler or not, think of our state of Georgia and our country. Vote Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Hey, Carlton, I loved your article in the Thursday paper. I agree with what you wrote. Keep on keeping on.
I love the action of the newly elected district attorney in Los Angeles. Dropping bail for criminals and dropping charges against murderers. Hopefully, all criminals will move to L.A. to commit their crimes. No city deserves them more.
So the Republican squawker questions whether Rev. Warnock has ever had a real job? Let's ask every minister we know if being a senior pastor is a real job.
Don’t blame McConnell for delay in passing the second COVID relief bill. Nancy Pelosi was holding the bill -- she did not negotiate earlier because she did not want Trump to get the credit. She said that she will negotiate to pass it because now “we have a new president.”
Ossoff has never had a real job; he is a trust fund boy. His father is of Russian Jewish descent. He was raised in Massachusetts, and his mother is an Australian immigrant. His father bankrolled everything Ossoff has ever done, including paying for him to live in DC while working for Rep. Johnson, D-Ga., and Rep. Lewis, D-Ga. Ossoff's father makes around $28 million a year.
Go forward in peace, Mr. Fletcher. Find the gift of your words. There are as many of us who will cherish them as there those who would chastise them.
