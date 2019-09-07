Yep, Bill Clinton created more jobs than Trump ever will ... for other countries.
The USG has rules that apply to everyone but Albany State.
So the 15-year-old punk that killed Alex Mixon in cold blood for nothing got three years in prison? Mr. Mixon was out working for a living and this savage killed him for nothing. This punk will kill again, will be released when he is 18, perfect age for more gangs and killing. What are these judges thinking?
Do you want to know who really paid of the Sherrod’s Resora Plantation? It was the person working the third shift at Phoebe, the mechanic under that tank working at the Marine base, our underpaid police force, and that person waiting on tables at the local café. And Shirley Sherrod seems happy she got a huge undeserved settlement.
A private school calling itself a Christian school is great. Living up to that standard would be an even better witness. And I am not referring to an Albany school.
I thought it was against the law to randomly murder. So if we make a law against guns, these mass murderers will follow the law?
The argument of you gun freaks about “taking away our guns” is so senseless, I can’t believe you offer up such a meaningless diatribe. Oh, that’s right, that’s straight out of the NRA handbook. Here’s an idea: Talk to the parents of that school up north whose 4-year-olds were shot and killed by one of y’all’s people.
Rumor has it that the FCS is an illegal alien. No, not from another country, but from another planet. Planet Phakenuse.
Lord, we know you made the universe and all things in it. You told Job of it in Chapter 38. But don’t bring Heaven here till the Democrats fix the climate for you.
I talked to Winfred Dukes about an issue recently, and I might as well have spent my time talking to the homeless lady who wanders around downtown. He did not have a clue, but he tried to get through with bluster and BS. I’ve never seen someone with such a bad case of short-man syndrome.
How dare you talk about Rev. Lorenzo Heard, Squawker. He is a fine man of God. Anything he’s done in his past has been forgiven ... by God and by the members of his church. Typical persecution.
I am excited about the Albany Chorale’s new directo,r Travis Kern from Moultrie. We are fortunate to have him build on Marc Boensel’s four successful seasons. If you can sing, join the Chorale.
To the squawker who said “All you Trumpters better find a third part-time job to pay for stuff at Walmart and Target.” I have a better idea: Just don’t shop at Walmart and Target. Buy USA-made products.
While millions of Americans were preparing for Hurricane Dorian, Trump is off golfing. He has spent more taxpayer money on golfing than any other president.
Seven dead, 35 wounded in shootings. A Chicago weekend, and very few, if any, assault weapons involved. Folks apparently ignoring those very strict Chicago gun laws.
My wife just stopped and said “You weren’t even listening were you?” I thought, “That’s a weird way to start a conversation.”
Trumpters remember, if you vote again you will have to do jury duty.