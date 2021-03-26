Hmmm ... looks like all the stuff I've been hearing about our new Probate Court just might be true. Sometimes those "special favors" backfire on the higher-ups.
In 1933, Herr Schicklgruber had: Ein Volk (one people), Ein Reich (one government), Ein Fuhrer (one leader). Today Mr. Twitler espouses: One Race (white), One Party (Republican), One Leader (Trump). Oddly enough, this doesn't lose anything in translation.
I agree with the squawker about whether or not the mass shootings was a hate crime. Really, what difference does it make? Are non-hate crimes considered love crimes? All crimes are sin, and the results are the same. Why spend money and effort to determine something that makes no difference?
Concrete Enterprises does a terrible job picking up the trash.
I’m sorry, but if you don’t get out of middle school in this day and age, it's not because you weren’t given every opportunity. We shouldn’t be celebrating doing what you’re supposed to do. If kids weren’t coddled so much maybe they would do better. If the best they can do is eighth grade, then they need to be made aware of how cruel the world is, not coddled.
If Yours Truly and That Masked Man would step up, show a little courage and tell us who they are, I will gladly send both of them a pair of rubber boots that they surely need.
April 1st is a very appropriate day for the gun buy-back fiasco. Only a bunch of fools would think there is anything to be gained from buying mostly stolen guns from the thieves or friends of the thieves.
Here's the deal: During his first press conference this afternoon, President Biden reported his goal of 100 million COVID vaccinations in the first 100 days of his administration was reached last week on day 58. The CDC reported two days ago that 83.9 million Americans have gotten a shot. So, what's the deal?
"I again recommend a law prohibiting all corporations from contributing to the campaign expenses of any party." -- Theodore Roosevelt
Congratulations, Republicans, especially conservative Christians. It is now illegal to give someone standing in line several hours to vote a bottle of water. I'm sure passing this law is what Jesus would do. That Masked Man
My last email should have read: "GUCK the FOP." Sorry ...
Lone Ranger, I'm sorry to inform you, but you are totally wrong. You don't have to be intelligent to be a liberal, you have to be an idiot. And you are a true liberal (Democrat), just like your friend You Tube. You have to be intelligent to be a SMR (Republican), so put that in your pipe and smoke it with whatever else you are smoking.
President Biden made it clear: The press will not enter the overcrowded facilities for immigrants until this administration corrects the problems. So much for the transparency promised.
I have no problem with vigorous background checks on firearms. While we are at it, do the same for immigration and voter ID. Then the playing field will be equal.
Georgia's new Get Out The Vote slogan: GO TO THE POLLS AND VOTE! VOTE FOR THE TRUMP PUPPET OF YOUR CHOICE ... BUT VOTE!
