Boycott Amazon until Bezos starts paying taxes.
It is so good to know that there are still helpful, polite and overall good young people. Dollar General on South Slappey, you have the very best associates in Ms. Tanda and Mr. Will, who made sure our shopping experience was very fruitful, considering cost and item availability. I drove from Lee County and had the best shopping experience one could have. Thank you, Ms. Tanda/Mr. Will.
To the Squawker questioning my fact, not math, there were around 200 people arrested for the incursion/incident: There were thousands there, but last I checked, just because you were there doesn’t mean you went inside the Capitol, nor does it make you any part of the criminality that went on inside the Capitol.
It is unbelievable the daily hate spewing squawks against Trump in this forum. Flash ... he is no longer in office. Could it be that you are trying to divert attention from the plunging approval ratings and abysmal performance in every area by your current clown-in-chief?
All Democrats should put Biden signs in their yards. You should be proud of what he’s doing to our country.
Proving once again that I live in SMRs’ heads: Two small minds mentioned me in their squawks. One complained that I’m in the Squawkbox too much; the second is mad because I tell SMRs to get a life. To the first I say, I send in squawks, I have no control over what gets published. To the second I simply say, “Get a life.” Then maybe you won’t be so concerned with mine. Signed, Yours Truly
The Sunbelt Ag Expo has gotten stale. I thought that, after being shut down by COVID last year, it would be really special this year. Pretty much the same-old, same-old.
Politicians are devoting all their energies to party advantage, personal enrichment, and getting re-elected. Instead of helping America return to prosperity.
I’m addicted to exercise ... try it, you’ll like it.
Scott Ludwig, I doubt very much that you know anything about Georgia’s new voting laws. I doubt you’re even from Georgia. How about doing a little research before you write such contrived blather?
For the Braves — win or lose — to get as far as they have without three of their best players is pretty amazing. If they’re “losers” in your eyes, quit following them. The radio/TV dials go in all directions; no one forces you to watch or listen.
Yours Truly, you need to learn about the First Amendment. It applies to everyone, not just you.
Laughing at your own mistakes lengthens your life. Laughing at your wife’s mistakes shortens it.
An MSNBC contributor says Republicans will cheat to win the mid-terms. I find this laughable when reality is Democrats cheated for Joe Biden to win and for Georgia’s two senate races. Democrats are the ones who have dead people voting and people who vote twice or more.
Now we know why the Republicans did not want AG Garland voted onto the Supreme Court. As the head of his department, he admitted not knowing much about many of his internal problems. What a loser, although he is a perfect fit as a Democrat.
