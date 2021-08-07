Where in the world did squawkers get the idea that Republicans are not getting vaccinated? Has there been a survey? And how did that work? I know that I and all my Republican friends have been vaccinated, but no one asked our party affiliation when we got them.
I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of the government trying to tell me what to do. Just kiss my grits and stay out of my way.
Hey, Mayor Bo. I will not wear a mask. Tell your buddy Joe Biden to stop letting all those people with COVID cross the border. Joe Biden is the reason that COVID cases are rising. You and Joe can mask forever. Not me, not today and not ever.
A big thank you to Carlton and staff for the speedy resolution of the Herald delivery. My morning coffee tastes so much better with my morning Herald back.
Squawker, no one forces you to read the “ramblings” of Charles Harris. Were the churches of Christ in Romans 16:16 cults? Paul tells Timothy to “preach the word. ... Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all long suffering and teaching.” I pray God will continue to give Charles Harris the courage to preach the truth of God’s holy word.
Demetrius Young is a disgrace to a city that’s had more than its share of disgraceful elected officials ... his mother a prime example. I guess he’s like Hank Jr., upholding a family tradition.
Most of the wokeness in the Olympics coverage has not been with the network broadcasts but with the commercials, like Google for example. That’s why I TIVO each night and watch it the following night and FF right through the indoctrination portion of the evening.
Young people and parents of young people: Please seek an education at ASU, Albany Tech, Turner Job Corps or some other educational opportunity that will prepare you for a brighter future. Don’t be a slave on the government plantation, a road that leads to nowhere and nothingness.
The Democrats have lied so many times regarding COVID-19 that you can no longer believe them. It is all about controlling the people.
That Vaccinated Man is right: The mask mandate is meaningless when people ignore it and businesses put up signs not supporting its enforcement. Each of us must take personal responsibility. Get vaccinated. Mask up, especially inside. Avoid crowds. And pray for America to wise up.
I’m on a whiskey diet … I’ve lost three days already.
I just watched a full non-English ad on local TV; the entire ad was in Spanish. We have half of our news from Valdosta these days, and everyone is writing to complain about some of the Albany announcers who cannot speak proper English nor pronounce words properly. And you wonder why our children cannot speak the English language.
Carlton, that goes both ways. Politicians seem to forget they also represent those that didn’t vote for them. They never accommodate that fact into their voting and dealings. They should average things out. Not blindly follow the desires of those that elected them, especially when they won by thin margins.
I hope the Florida governor decides to run for president in 2024. If I can’t have Trump, than I want DiSantos.
