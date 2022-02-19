Steven Roberts’ inclusion of Mike Pence among “real conservatives” is an insult to Cheney and Kinzinger. Pence spent his entire time as VP either keeping quiet or enabling Trump. Pence even consulted Dan Quayle about not certifying electoral votes. Now Pence wants to rehabilitate his image? Yeah, right.
It is apparent there is a whole segment of our population who are just ignorant as to the lyrics normally used by the Super Bowl halftime performers in their music. Their lyrics are demeaning to women, vulgar and border on criminal by encouraging killing of police. Just read their lyrics and educate yourself. If you agree with them, our society is lost.
You think Sonny Perdue might wrangle a few things around and convince those loyal supporters in the state legislature and governor’s office to illegally give him more land like that he took in middle Georgia while serving as governor?
Scott Ludwig, stop trying so hard. We get it. You don’t like Trump. I lot of us don’t, but we’ve moved on. You should, too.
Why is Herschel Walker hiding behind Trump ? When is he going to debate Gary Black?
The National Archives has reported Trump took classified documents from the White House to his home in Florida. That’s a crime. Lock him up.
Under Trump, the U.S. broke spending records and had the largest budget deficit and national debt in history. His tax cuts did not include the middle class. He also kowtowed to Russia and Putin as well as North Korea, then tried to steal the 2020 election. And yet millions would vote for him again if he were to run in 2024? That Vaccinated Man
Maybe it is time to go retro with the school bus driver shortage. Remember back when the high school seniors drove the school buses?
Build Back Better is dead, COVID is alive, inflation is rising, and Biden is sinking.
I totally support the new Piggly Wiggly in Albany’s food desert. I challenge all our elected officials, including the mayor and Sanford Bishop, to frequent this store weekly and check out what the customer’s have in their grocery carts. I am afraid you will see lots of fruit drinks, meats, individually packaged items — unhealthy items.
SMRs: Perdue’s campaign is on life support. Real Republicans know Kemp doesn’t have much momentum either. Ms. Abrams is looking like the right choice.
Some people, Mr. Ludwig, have very short memories. Thanks for the reminders.
I hope the McDaniels have some alert security guards looking after their new grocery store. The reason the other store went away is because the people in that neighborhood were robbing them blind. We wish better things for you guys.
Some of the blue states are changing their policies regarding COVID, not because of science but because of political polls.
The success of those south Georgia communities in eclipsing Albany the past 20 years is leadership. These other towns and cities have enjoyed higher quality local leaders year after year. Albany, sadly, has seen a steady decline in both honesty and capability among its elected officials. And these big businesses see it right off the bat. The Patriot
