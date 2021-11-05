Calling a weed a rose: Hopson takes praises for Democrats for the millions of American Rescue money poured into Albany. With limited exception, her list of funded incentives are those problems self-inflicted by continuing lack of responsibility and accountability of both community and individuals. Her socialistic rose is the weed burden of unsustainable national debt for our children.
Runaway spending crisis, pandemic crisis, supply chain and transport crisis, drug crisis, inflation crisis, Afghanistan exit crisis, energy crisis, weaponizing DOJ and IRS crisis ... HMMMM beginning to see a pattern here?
So now an SMR is accusing Democrats of being racist? Lying and projection are the only tools SMRs have left. Well, that and Trump worship. Everyone knows who the real racists are, and no amount of lying or projection will change the fact that the R stands not only for Republican but it also stands for racist. BTW, how is that "take your country back" thing going? Signed, Yours Truly
Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia Governor’s race because he ran a clean campaign on issues Virginians cared about. McAuliffe ran on the old Democrat platform that Youngkin is a white supremacist and all that same old race-card garbage.
How to overcome adversity — just look at the 2021 Atlanta Braves. Don’t ever give up.
If you set fire to a building in Portland, Ore., with people inside, the FBI turns a blind eye. But if you raise your voice at a school board meeting, the FBI calls you a domestic terrorist.
If you fake Christians believe that telling the truth is important in your faith, how do you support Trump with a straight face?
Are you aware that this cancel culture is a part of communism? You Democrats really should do your reading so that you know what you are doing.
So Umang Patel is going to develop the corner at Gillionville and North Slappey? Great to see an investor willing to invest in midtown Albany. I wish him success.
You bleeding-heart liberals just don't get it, do you? You can't accept the FACT that Donald Trump is this country's one true ordained leader, and he must be returned to his rightful place of power for America to right itself. We didn't get it done on Jan. 6, but this story's not over. Keep watching.
Many of the current social problems started when liberal teachers at all levels learned they could push their individual agendas onto students, and parents weren't smart enough to stop it.
Biden tells us that climate change is the biggest problem we are facing, so he takes two jumbo jets full of staffers to Europe to drive around in motorcades as large as 85 vehicles. He then fell asleep during the presentation. I guess it was pretty boring.
"The only way Democrats can win an election is by cheating"? What party is current passing laws to allow special commissions to review elections and overturn them if they do not agree with the outcome? Did you say "Republicans"? What party currently refuses to except results from an election members of their own party certified as without widespread fraud? Did you say Republicans?
